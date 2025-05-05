TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System Hits Lowest Price Since Black Friday

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve upgraded to a Gigabit or multi-Gig internet plan – or plan to in the near future – now’s a smart time to upgrade your home WiFi system to keep pace. The TP-Link Deco BE10000 (also known as the Deco BE63) mesh WIFi 7 system is on sale for $419.99 for a 3-pack, with a $180 discount off its regular $599.99 price. That’s the lowest price since Black Friday.

I've used and tested TP-Link hardware and feel confident recommending the Deco BE10000 to anyone looking to future-proof their network. I'm not alone, Wirecutter picked it for its "upgrade pick" for mesh networks, and it received an Editor's Choice from PCMag.

The Deco BE10000 supports WiFi 7, which not only delivers faster speeds but also improves overall responsiveness for things like 4K streaming, online gaming, and real-time video conferencing. As a tri-band device, the Deco delivers speeds of 5188 Mbps on 6GHz, 4324 Mbps on 5GHz, and 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz. The three Deco units together can cover up to 7,600 square feet, and TP-Link says the system can support up to 200 devices – plenty for the most connected smart homes.

Each Deco unit includes four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and a USB 3.0 port, so you’re covered whether you're wiring up a desktop or setting up network storage. And I like that it supports simultaneous wired and wireless backhaul, helping maintain speed and stability across your network.

Setup and management are easy through the TP-Link Deco app, and you get solid security features built in, including parental controls and IoT network isolation through TP-Link's HomeShield service. The Deco system is backward compatible with older WiFi standards and works with most internet providers, including Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast.

If you’re looking to lock in fast, reliable home WiFi for years to come, the TP-Link Deco BE10000 three pack for $412.99 is one of the best deals I’ve seen on a tri-band WiFi 7 system with multi-Gig support.

[Image credit: TP-Link]