How to Get (Most) MagSafe Capabilities on Your iPhone 16e

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple has included MagSafe on all iPhones since the iPhone 12 was launched in Fall 2020. So the iPhone 16e's omission of built-in MagSafe functionality is a frustrating step backwards. MagSafe's magnetic snap-on accessories and wireless charging have become a convenient feature for iPhone users, and losing that means missing out on a lot of what makes the ecosystem feel so seamless. Fortunately, case manufacturers have been quick to fill the gap with third-party options that restore most MagSafe capabilities to the 16e.

So what are you still missing if you use a magnetic MagSafe case with your iPhone 16e? In addition to magnets, Apple left out support for Qi2 for fast wireless charging. You'll be able to use MagSafe chargers, they'll just charge at the slower Qi1 rate of 7.5W versus up to 25W for the latest iPhone 16 series phones.

Read more: iPhone 16e Is a Budget-Friendly iPhone with Apple AI and Trade-Offs

Despite not having the fastest wireless charging speed, with the wide range of MagSafe accessories and chargers, I'd highly recommend investing in a magnetic MagSafe-compatible case for your iPhone 16e. Here’s what you need to know to make the right choice.

What to Look for When Buying a MagSafe-Compatible Case

It might seem like any case with magnets built in should work fine, but the reality is more complicated. The thickness of a case directly affects the strength of the magnetic connection between your iPhone and MagSafe accessories. Even if a case has integrated magnets, if it’s too thick, the connection might be weak – causing chargers to slip off or making magnetic accessories less secure.

Apple’s guidelines recommend a maximum case thickness of 2.1 millimeters to ensure proper MagSafe functionality. Cases that exceed this limit can interfere with wireless charging efficiency and the magnetic alignment necessary for a reliable connection.

When looking at cases, the descrition should explicitly mention a built-in magnetic ring designed for MagSafe compatibility (Some manufacturers may refer to this compatibility as “MagSafe compatible” or “MagFit” in the product description). If the manufacturer doesn’t say this, move on because the case won’t work.

Here are MagSafe-compatible cases for the iPhone 16e from brands that I trust and I've confirmed meet the MagSafe requirements.

ESR HaloLock Cyber Tough Case for iPhone 16e

The ESR HaloLock Cyber Tough Case delivers rugged protection with a 12-foot drop rating, combining a sturdy frame and shock-absorbing corners to shield your iPhone 16e from impacts. The clear back showcases your phone's design while resisting scratches and yellowing. Its textured sides enhance grip, and the raised edges keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. The case maintains a slim profile, making it a solid choice for those who need protection without bulk.

Price: $19.99, check price on Amazon

Case-Mate Tough Clear MagSafe Case

The Case-Mate Tough Clear MagSafe Case combines sleek transparency with solid protection, making it an excellent choice for those who want to showcase their iPhone’s design. It features a sturdy build with a 16-foot drop rating, ensuring that accidental falls won’t result in disaster. The case's reinforced corners and anti-scratch coating add extra durability and its clear finish resists yellowing over time, keeping your iPhone looking pristine.

Price: $45.00, check price on Amazon

Case-Mate Kate Spade Designer Phone Case

The Case-Mate Kate Spade Designer Phone Case offers a blend of style and protection with its signature patterns and premium materials. It boasts a 12-foot drop rating, ensuring that your iPhone stays safe from everyday drops and bumps. The case features a glossy, scratch-resistant finish that maintains its chic look over time. This is a mult-model case and is available in three styles: Flowerbed Blue Gems (shown), Hollyhock Cream Floral, and Transparent Tortoise.

Price: $49.99, check price on Amazon

Smartish Gripmunk Magnetic Slim Case for iPhone 16e

The Smartish Gripmunk Magnetic Slim Case offers a no-slip grip and a minimalist design, making it a practical choice for everyday use. It features a 6-foot drop rating, providing reliable protection against accidental falls without adding bulk. The textured sides enhance grip, preventing slips, while the lightweight build ensures your iPhone remains easy to handle. With precise cutouts for the 16e camera and responsive buttons, it strikes a balance between functionality and simplicity.

Price:$19.99, check price on Amazon

ZAGG Denali Snap Case with Kickstand

The ZAGG Denali Snap Case with Kickstand offers rugged protection with a 16-foot drop rating, ensuring your iPhone can withstand substantial impacts. The case's textured surface enhances grip, while the integrated kickstand allows for convenient hands-free viewing. Its reinforced corners and durable construction add an extra layer of security without making the case overly bulky. If the Denali isn't your style, all ZAGG Snap cases have the integrated magnets.

Price: $59.99, check price on Amazon

Spigen Nano Pop MagFit Case for iPhone 16e

The Spigen Nano Pop MagFit Case combines style and protection with a two-tone design and a 10-foot drop rating. Its flexible TPU construction absorbs shocks effectively, while the raised bezels protect the screen and camera from scratches. The soft-touch coating provides a comfortable grip, and there's easy access to buttons and ports. The slim profile maintains the sleekness of the iPhone 16e without compromising durability.

Price: $18.99, check price on Amazon

The Bottom Line

MagSafe is one of those small conveniences that can make using an iPhone feel a lot smoother. If you’ve picked up an iPhone 16e, finding the right MagSafe-compatible case can help you regain that convenience.

[Image credit:Jonathan Takiff/Techlicious, Case-Mate, ESR, Smartish, Spigen, Zagg]