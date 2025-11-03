Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Verizon Home Internet Lite Could Be a Lifeline in Broadband Deserts

by Adam Doud on November 03, 2025

If you're in the market for a new high-speed internet connection for your home, Verizon's new Home Internet Lite Plan might just work for you. The service costs as little as $25 per month (see caveats, below), and it should be available wherever Verizon's 5G wireless network reaches. Incidentally, that does not include my house in Chicago's western suburbs – an odd Bermuda Triangle of cellular signals.

But if you are among the 90% of United States households that have only a single broadband provider, and you can get Verizon 5G at your home, Internet Lite might be something to consider. However, there are three big caveats you need to be aware of. (T-Mobile also has a 5G-based home internet offering to consider.)

Verizon Home Internet Lite Limitations

The first is that Verizon only promises download speeds up to 25 Mbps. That was the threshold speed the FCC used to define "broadband," before it redefined the concept to at least 100 Mbps last year. (It also mandated clearer labelling for services.) You know you're not doing well when the government is adapting to technology faster than you are able to. That being said, having access to any kind of high-speed internet is better than nothing.

The other caveat is that this data plan comes with a 150GB per month cap. After that, service will be throttled to just 10 Mbps, which is still usable for basic web surfing. For context, as a cord cutter, my family of four routinely burns through over 1TB of data every month. If you're not such a prodigious streamer, you might be okay.

Finally, there's the $25-per-month part. The Internet service alone costs $60 a month, but you can reduce that cost in three ways. First, bundling it with a Verizon phone plan saves you $15 per month. Second, enrolling in autopay reduces it by a further $10. Finally, if you sign up before December 31st along with a phone plan, you'll save an additional $10 per month. All that brings the grand total down to said $25 (which includes a home router).

The service is available now. Visit Verizon's website or check the My Verizon app to see if you are eligible.

[Image credit: Verizon]

Topics

News, Computers and Software, Internet & Networking, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.