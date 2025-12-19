You Can Watch the Oscars Free on YouTube – Starting in 2029

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've been holding onto cable just for live events like the Oscars, you’ll have one fewer reason in 2029, when the Academy Awards will stream exclusively on YouTube. It's especially good news for people outside the U.S., like me, who have had to suffer through terrible online streams.

ABC will continue airing the ceremony through 2028, including the 100th anniversary celebration that year. Afterwards, YouTube will take over exclusively for the foreseeable future. This marks a significant shift in the U.S. entertainment landscape, as a major "TV" event is moving entirely to a streaming platform.

How The Switch to YouTube Will Work

The YouTube broadcast will be free globally, which is a pretty significant change from the traditional TV model. You won't need a TV with a cable subscription or antenna, or even a subscription streaming service, to watch. (YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S. will also get to record the ceremony with the service's unlimited DVR feature.)

The deal includes way more than just the main ceremony. You'll get red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and access to the Governors Ball – the official post-Oscars celebration. YouTube and the Academy also plan to add features like closed captioning and audio tracks in multiple languages, which should make the show more accessible to viewers around the world.

The Oscars will still have commercials on YouTube. The broadcast model isn't changing that much in terms of advertising.

How this Changes the Viewing Experience

The move to YouTube opens up some interesting possibilities that traditional TV couldn't offer. You could watch on any device, from your phone to your TV to your laptop. And if you miss the live broadcast, you'll likely be able to watch it on demand afterward, though the Academy hasn't specified details about how long it will remain available.

I'm particularly excited about the consistent quality I expect with YouTube. It took a while for India to get a proper live stream of the Oscars going, and even then, it was far from perfect. Over the years, I've watched the Oscars coverage across different platforms, such as Hulu and Disney Plus, and I've faced a lot of buffering delays and video degradation – making for an overall terrible experience. Also, international streaming has not been easy. For example, I remember my live stream bugging out in the middle of the viral Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident. With other content on YouTube, I've come to expect consistent performance, which means very little stream quality fluctuation, as long as there are no internet service issues on the viewer's end.

YouTube supports 4K resolution streaming and high dynamic range (HDR) quality on compatible devices. The Academy hasn't confirmed what resolution the Oscars will stream in. But it seems likely to be 4K, especially given how this move is still a few years away. For comparison, ABC's broadcast is typically 1080i or 720p – the lowest levels of HD quality – depending on your local affiliate.

Streaming YouTube in 4K requires at least 25 Mbps download speeds – which is readily available for many people these days. Streams in 1080p HD need only around 5 Mbps.

Bottom Line

Moving live TV to YouTube eliminates the biggest barrier to watching events like the Oscars: needing a television with a cable subscription or antenna, or a paid streaming service like Hulu + Live TV. The move to YouTube will bring better device flexibility and potentially better picture quality than broadcast TV. It could push other major live events like world cup matches and concerts to YouTube – especially as more people cut cable and expect to stream everything.

