The Withings scale that shows your heart rhythm is finally on sale

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Withings

Withings has long been a leader in bringing clinical-grade metrics typically measured in your doctor's office into a scale you can use at home. The company’s most sophisticated scale yet, BodyScan 2, is now available for purchase in the US, priced at $599.95 through withings.com. The device is FSA and HSA eligible.

The BodyScan 2 measures 60 health biomarkers in 90 seconds, according to Withings. That includes body composition broken down by segment, cardiac and vascular readings, including your heart rhythm, and metabolic markers, all shown in real time on a redesigned handle with its own display.

Withings

The scale builds on the original Withings Body Scan, which Techlicious found brought doctor's-office-style assessments into a home device: a six-lead ECG in the handle to check for irregular heart rhythm, pulse wave velocity to flag arterial stiffness, and a nerve-activity reading in the feet that can matter for people at risk of diabetic neuropathy.

Withings

Withings first showed BodyScan 2 at CES 2026, where we named it Techlicious Spotlight Award winner for pairing those clinical-grade readings with an easier-to-read handle display. Today's announcement is the first time the device has actually been available to buy in the US.

At $599.95, BodyScan 2 costs more than most smart scales on the market, and it's worth remembering that a reading like this is a screening tool, not a diagnosis. Anything it flags, an irregular heart rhythm, reduced nerve activity, elevated arterial stiffness, is a reason to talk to a doctor, not a replacement for one.