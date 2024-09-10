Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 Carbon: The Business Laptop We Love

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I've loved the ThinkPad X1 Carbon line for years because it offers powerful processing in an attractive, well-built, featherweight package. Lenovo's latest iteration, the X1 Carbon Gen13 Aura Edition, which we just saw at IFA 2024, takes everything I appreciate about it to a new level, packing more power and features into an even lighter frame.

You'll be wowed before you even open the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13. It's a mere 2.16 pounds (down from the Gen 12's 2.42 pounds) and easy to hold in one hand. As someone who's used previous models, I can tell you this weight reduction from the Gen 12's 2.42 pounds will be noticeable and welcome, especially when you're rushing through airports or between meetings.

But don't let its featherweight fool you – this laptop is a powerhouse. It's equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with 45+ TOPS and Intel’s Arc Xe2 GPU with 60+ TOPS, making it more than capable of handling AI applications.

I was happy to see that despite its slim profile, Lenovo managed to keep a full set of ports: 2 USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 2 USB-A, a headphone/mic combo jack, and one HDMI 2.1 (supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz). This means I can easily connect to external displays, charge and connect your devices, and use your favorite wired headphones without needing a bag full of adapters or a dock.

"Aura Edition" is an important moniker at the end of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13's name. Lenovo announced a line of Aura Edition products at IFA that use AI to understand your workstyle and environment and adapt based on your preferences. The Aura suite of features includes:

Shield Mode : Shield Mode protects you while you are using your laptop in public. Using computer vision, it will alert you if it sees someone peeking over your shoulder and blur your screen. And it will also automatically launch your VPN when you connect to public WiFi networks.

: Shield Mode protects you while you are using your laptop in public. Using computer vision, it will alert you if it sees someone peeking over your shoulder and blur your screen. And it will also automatically launch your VPN when you connect to public WiFi networks. Wellness Mode : With Wellness mode, your computer will change your display settings to reduce eye strain and encourage to periodically give your eyes a rest. It also uses computer vision to watch for poor posture. If you're caught slouching, you'll receive an alert and be encouraged straighten up or take a break.

: With Wellness mode, your computer will change your display settings to reduce eye strain and encourage to periodically give your eyes a rest. It also uses computer vision to watch for poor posture. If you're caught slouching, you'll receive an alert and be encouraged straighten up or take a break. Power Mode : This optimizes settings to balance improved battery life and performance when you're unplugged – critical for those of us who often find ourselves working away from power outlets.

: This optimizes settings to balance improved battery life and performance when you're unplugged – critical for those of us who often find ourselves working away from power outlets. Attention Mode: When Attention mode is activated, it silences notifications and lets you block websites you'd be tempted to check while working to help you stay focused on important tasks.

Lenovo also introduced Smart Share, which enables easy file transfer between your phone and laptop. Once you've installed the Smart Share app on both devices, you can tap your smartphone to your laptop to drag and drop files or access text messages on your PC. It's still not as easy as AirDrop and has some limitations (you can only send 45 photos at a time), but it's a step in the right direction.

At $1,999, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition isn't the cheapest option out there. But for professionals who value a perfect blend of portability, power, and intelligent features, it's a worthwhile investment.

