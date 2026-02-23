Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10: Powerful Performance, Short Battery Life

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Lenovo's onto something here. The company’s Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 threads the needle between entry-level and mid-tier, creating a gaming laptop that will make both audiences happy and might turn a few enthusiast heads as well. The unassuming, yet stately laptop brings together a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor with an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, creating a respectable jack-of-all-trades laptop at a competitive price of $1,659.99

With the right game settings, you can expect blistering gaming performance. Meanwhile, that Ryzen CPU is ready to handle your productivity workload and then some. The laptop's 16-inch OLED is a sight to behold, and the keyboard is one of the most comfortable I typed on this year.

The Legion Pro 5 does suffer from short battery life and a subpar webcam. And the bass from the speakers isn't that powerful. However, given the notebook's level of performance, these are minor quibbles.

Key specs

Lenovo offers several configurations of the Legion Pro 5 at various prices. The model I’m reviewing costs $1,659.99 on Lenovo’s website and at Best Buy. The notebook has an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX processor with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an integrated AMD Radeon 610M GPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of video memory, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 OLED non-touch screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. If you’re looking for more gaming and overall performance power, there’s the $1,912 model with its AMD Ryzen 9 8945 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1600p OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

And if you need a lot of storage, Lenovo also offers a version with a 2TB SSD in addition to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU and the 165Hz OLED 1600p display that’s currently on sale on Lenovo’s site for $1,449.99. And if you’d prefer a more powerful GPU along with an Intel processor, Lenovo has several configurations to choose from.

Design

For a gaming laptop, the Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 is rather understated. The majority of the chassis is made from aluminum in a color Lenovo calls Eclipse Black. Instead of a large Lenovo emblem emblazoned on the lid, the company went for line recognition using the Legion emblem. There’s a small Lenovo tag towards the back of the lid on top of the rear vents.

Open the Legion Pro 5, the flashing rainbow-lit keyboard practically screams gaming machine. The full-sized keyboard has a full NUM pad. If you aren’t captivated by the light show, there’s the massive 16-inch OLED panel to consider, along with the 720p webcam embedded in the lip at the top.

The Legion Pro 5 measures 14.4 x 10.6 x 0.86~1 inches and weighs 5.5 pounds. It’s not the lightest laptop on the block, but despite its 16-inch screen, I had no problems stowing the notebook in my backpack for a rather long commute through the New York City subway system.

Display and audio

When it comes to gaming, I’m a big fan of OLED panels. The colors tend to be incredibly vivid with clean, deep blacks and sharp detail. So I was definitely happy to see the Legion Pro 5’s glossy 2560 x 1600 non-touch OLED display.

Whether I was watching the technicolor fever dream that is the trailer for the upcoming movie, “I Love Boosters,” or blasting my way through a neon-colored dystopian future in “Cyberpunk 2077”, the colors were absolutely gorgeous.

The display has Nvidia's G-Sync technology onboard, which synchronizes the display's refresh rate with the graphics card to cut down on input latency as well as any potential screen tearing. Both of which can interfere with how smoothly the game plays and be the difference between victory and defeat. Combined with Legion Pro 5’s 165Hz refresh rate, every game I played rendered smoothly and looked great.

With over a decade of reviewing laptops under my belt, I can unequivocally say that bottom-mounted speakers are the worst. They are, however, exceptions, and the Legion Pro 5 happens to be one. Despite using the laptop in my lap, my thick thighs never managed to smother the speakers’ volume, thereby allowing the notebook to fill my small room with loud, clear audio.

I listened to a variety of music, including Jill Scott’s latest album, “To Whom This May Concern” and immediately noticed that despite strong highs and mids, the lows were rather shallow. Despite the genre, the bass consistently sounded hollow. In-game dialogue was nice and clear, with a similar result when I watched the “Fallout” season finale. Sound effects like bullet casings hitting the floor in “Cyberpunk 2077” or swords clanging in “Black Myth: Wukong” were distinct. Unfortunately, explosions weren’t as weighty or impressive as the visuals on the screen.

Lenovo preinstalled Nahimic’s audio software on the Legion Pro 5 to give it a much-needed boost. Without the software enabled, the audio on the notebook sounds tinny and distant. The software offers five audio presets, plus the ability to create a custom preset. I got the best results from the Music preset, as it produced the most balanced result overall. The software also has a sound tracker which allows you to pick up quieter in-game noises like footsteps so enemies can’t get the drop on you.

Ports and connectivity

The Legion Pro 5 isn’t laden with ports, but what you do get is enough to accommodate several peripherals. The notebook has two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headset jack, a collapsible Ethernet port, and proprietary power port. There’s also a switch to disable the webcam to keep Peeping Toms at bay.

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.4, which means you can connect most, if not all, of your Bluetooth devices. For internet connectivity, the notebook has the aforementioned Ethernet port and supports Wi-Fi 7. Both of which are crucial for gaming as a strong internet connection enables those split-second inputs necessary in many games.

Keyboard and usability

Thanks to its ThinkPad line of business laptops, Lenovo is known for its comfortable, springy keyboards. That pedigree also carries over to its gaming laptops. My fingers felt like they were on the tiniest trampolines as I wrote this review. The keys are firm with just the right amount of snap. I easily surpassed my usual 70 words per minute average on the Monkey Type test, reaching 81 wpm.

The RGB backlighting on the keyboard is bright enough to use in a darkened room. And while I prefer a per-key setup when it comes to my keyboard setup, I have to say, I really like the 24-zone setup Lenovo has going in its Legion Space app. The customization possibilities aren’t as deep as a per-key setup, but there’s enough in those 24 zones to create something cool. Speaking of Legion Space, this app is also where you can monitor how hot the CPU and GPU are, as well as change performance modes. There's also a feature that automatically grabs screenshots of your gameplay, as well as a companion that will cheer you on.

The trackpad is large with good palm rejection. Pressing on the lower corners gives a quiet but satisfying click.

Webcam

The 5MP, 720p webcam is fine for video conferencing and snapping a quick selfie. But if you’re looking to livestream, you’ll want to invest in an external webcam. In the test shots I took, the colors were accurate, but details were consistently blurry.

Gaming

The Legion Pro 5 has an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU. It's on the lower end of Nvidia's current line of graphics cards. That means that you'll have to adjust game settings accordingly to strike that balance of appearance and performance. So instead of cranking up every setting to the max like you can on say a 5070Ti, 5080 or 5090 GPU, and enabling every fancy effect at max resolution, you have to be a bit more discerning. It could be turning down the resolution and game settings or disabling a few effects that affect some of the finer details.

Tweaks aside, I was pleasantly surprised at how well the Legion Pro 5 performed in real-world and synthetic benchmarking. For instance “Black Myth: Wukong” looks amazing on the Legion. I cranked the game to its highest setting (Cinematic) at full 1600p resolution with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4). The current generation of FSR relies on AI for image upscaling, which allows for smoother images while gaming.

On those settings, the Legion Pro 5 averaged 61 frames per second. That's well above my 30-fps threshold. I also ran the benchmark with ray tracing enabled which uses complex calculations to 2077” and ran the test on High at 1600p with AMD FSR 4. The Legion produced 75 fps, which jumped to a satisfying 92 fps with ray tracing enabled.

For those instances when you're not gaming or engaging in heavy-duty graphical tasks, the notebook switches over to its integrated AMD Radeon 610M GPU.

Performance

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX processor, the Legion Pro 5 is more than capable of handling most of your work-related tasks. It can also handle more demanding tasks like photo and video editing. If you're an Intel fan and are curious about an equivalent CPU, check out the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700HX, which offers similar performance.

I hit the Legion Pro 5 with my usual workload – 70 open tabs in Google Chrome with various documents, spreadsheets, social media, news sites, and videos. I also did some video editing in DaVinci Resolve 18. The laptop churned through everything without any noticeable slowdown.

Battery life

With their high-powered specs, gaming laptops tend to have short battery lives. That's the case with the Legion Pro 5. I ran two versions of the PCMark 10 battery test: Modern Office, which simulates a typical productivity load (spreadsheets, video conferencing, documents, and social media), and Gaming, which runs a gaming segment in a loop. On the first test, the laptop lasted 3 hours and 24 minutes. The gaming test was much shorter at 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Who should buy

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 really took me by surprise. Looking at the specs, I didn't expect to get such a sterling performance. However, the unassuming gaming rig rose to the occasion time and time again, whether I was fighting for my life against an angry god of legend or writing this review and editing videos. The 16-inch OLED display is stunning, and the keyboard is extremely comfortable.

However, my favorite thing about the Legion Pro 5 is the price. Lenovo packed a lot of good stuff into that aluminum chassis and managed to keep it under well under $2,000, and you can get it on sale now for $1,179.99 at Best Buy. The laptop is a great choice for someone who wants a laptop that can work, play games, and do everything in between.

