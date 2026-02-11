Tech Made Simple

Word Crashed? How to Recover an Unsaved Word Document

by Hemant Saxena on February 11, 2026

Micosoft Word Settings window with the options for setting AutoRecover function on a laptop.

Have you ever lost a Word document due to an unexpected PC crash? Just this week, I experienced this firsthand. Hours of work vanished when my document disappeared. I didn’t panic, though, because my years of using Word taught me that Word would have a copy – even though I hadn’t saved it.

Most of the time, Microsoft saves a copy in its unsaved documents folder. However, if you can't find your file, there are two additional places to look. I will walk you through three ways to find your unsaved document and provide tips on setting up AutoSave, so you'll never lose a Word doc again.

Method 1: Use the Recover Unsaved Documents option

If Word or your computer crashes, you should be presented with the option to recover your document the next time you open Word. However, if that doesn't happen, you can easily find your recovered document by following these steps.

  1. In Word, select "File" from the top menu bar.
  2. Select "Info" on the left side panel. (If "Info" is grayed out, open a new document and start with step 1.)
  3. Click on the ‘Manage document’ Button.
  4. Select the ‘Recover Unsaved Documents’ option.
  5. In the pop-up window, you will see a list of your unsaved documents. If you find your unsaved document listed, select it and hit the ‘Open’ button to open the file.

Microsoft Word File menu page with the Manage Document, Recover Unsaved Documents pointed out.

When you open your recovered file, a message at the top will remind you that it's a recovered document. You'll then be prompted to save it.

Method 2: Manually search for your unsaved file

If you don’t find your file using the steps above, try searching for it manually.

On a Windows PC:

  1. Open File Explorer (Windows + E).
  2. Under "This PC," select your Windows drive (usually C:).
  3. Clear the URL bar at the top where you see This PC > [Your Windows Drive (C:)] by clicking on it.
  4. Type or copy-and-paste this URL into the URL bar: C:\Users\[YourUserName]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Office\UnsavedFiles or C:\Users\[YourUserName]\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Word
  5. There may be an ‘Unsaved Files’ folder, or you may see files in the main folder. If your file name is visible, generally, it is followed by a long string of random characters.
  6. Double-click the file to open it in Word and recover it.

On a Mac:

  1. Open Finder.
  2. Go to Home icon in the left column
  3. Navigate to this folder: Library/Containers/com.microsoft.Word/Data/Library/Preferences/AutoRecovery. Any documents saved by the ‘AutoRecover’ feature will be visible at this location.

Method 3: Find a backup copy of your file

In addition to recovery files, Microsoft Word makes backup copies of the files you’re working on every 10 minutes. Here’s how to find your backup file.

  1. In Word, select ‘File’ from the top menu bar.
  2. Select ‘Open.’
  3. Choose ‘Browse’ and open the location where you saved a previous version of the document.
  4. Search for a file with the name "Backup of" followed by the name of the missing file, or try searching for files with the extension ‘*.wbk.’
  5. Open the file you want to recover and save it.

While the default is for Word to save every 10 minutes, you can set it to save as often as every minute. If you want to keep your files on your computer (instead of in the cloud), I recommend setting it to two minutes to minimize loss. (Scroll down for an online option to automatically save your work in real-time.)

  1. In Word, select ‘File’ from the top menu bar.
  2. Choose ‘Options.’
  3. In the pop-up window, choose the ‘Save’ tab.
  4. Check the box next to the ‘Save AutoRecover information every’ menu and change it to one minute.
  5. Check the box next to ‘Keep the last AutoRecovered version if I close without saving.

Micosoft Word Settings window with the options for setting AutoRecover function pointed out.

Preventing lost work in the future with AutoSave

If you like the security of knowing you'll always have the most current version of your Word documents, you should use "AutoSave." With AutoSave, all changes are saved in real-time to OneDrive, so even if your computer crashes, you'll still have access to your written work as it existed at the time of the crash. Just choose OneDrive as the save location when you create or save a copy of a file, and AutoSave immediately activates.

Updated on 2/11/2026

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, laptop mockup via Canva]

gravatar

From K.G. on February 01, 2024 :: 2:07 pm


Thankyou!
I managed to rescue my unsaved document.

Reply

gravatar

From Kristy on March 30, 2024 :: 8:30 pm


You just saved my life.
Massive thank you;
Retrieved and recovered (I’m not recovered but my essay is).

Thanks again;

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on March 31, 2024 :: 11:58 am


Glad our story was helpful. Thank you for the feedback!

Reply

gravatar

From Ashley on April 09, 2024 :: 10:46 am


I already had my Word program set to auto save every minute, but my document was still gone after my computer crashed. I tried all the tips here and nothing came up. I had been working on the document for days, so there should have been ample saved copies to recover, but it’s just gone.

Reply

gravatar

From farhani islem on May 06, 2024 :: 3:31 am


Same bro!! didn’t find any solution to recover my file!!

Reply

gravatar

From LBT on February 07, 2025 :: 3:55 pm


I don’t have an UnsavedFiles folder and when I type it into the bar, it says check my spelling.

Reply

gravatar

From Haakayoo N Zoggyie on March 16, 2025 :: 3:42 am


I am sure that is what happened to me too. I hit the “save” key every five minutes or so, but when I did the final saving and tried to lock out, I received a prompt that was asking if I wanted to save the document.

I was naturally surprised but I hit “save” keuy one more time anyway, logged out, only to not find the supposedly “saved” document anywhere afterwards.

I am talking of 8 hrs of work, so you can all imagine how pissed I am,especially when you cannot get live help from Microsoft. I cannot believe Bill Gates, with all his billions, is this tightfisted. Why is there so little tech or customer service support?

This is the first time my computer has ever crashed. I can try to reproduce everything I wrote yesterday, of course, but what is the guarantee that the frikking computer will not crash again?

Reply

gravatar

From Lisa on June 11, 2024 :: 4:38 pm


when I go to Word and click file there is no option to select “info”.

Reply

gravatar

From Karma on June 17, 2024 :: 1:51 pm


youre an actual saint for making this

Reply

gravatar

From John Jacob on August 02, 2024 :: 1:36 am


I recently lost a Word document due to a PC crash and was able to recover it using the ‘Recover Unsaved Documents’ option and checking the UnsavedFiles folder. I also found backup copies in the save location. To avoid future problems, I set up AutoSave with OneDrive. If you’re looking for extra security, various tools out there like stellar that can provide additional help with document recovery.

Reply

gravatar

From John Jacob on August 02, 2024 :: 1:38 am


gravatar

From Dennis Bergendorf on November 04, 2024 :: 1:22 pm


I love it that you have to open your document in order to find it. Sounds suspiciously like Ben Tre in the ‘Nam war.

Reply

gravatar

From Pansy Blackwell on November 16, 2024 :: 1:26 pm


MSFT Word OneDrive is not always dependable.

Reply

gravatar

From LBT on February 07, 2025 :: 3:52 pm


Same here.  It was on AutoSave, the computer crashed and when it rebooted it only has a file (with that name) for the 14th January even though it was saved right up to the 6th February.

Reply

gravatar

From Anonymous on June 30, 2025 :: 4:52 pm


This helped (partially) get back a file which we all thought was lost. It may not have been all saved, but even though I thought it was lost forever, now at-least I have most of the file.

TL;DR: This works!

Reply

gravatar

From Emeldah Zodwa Madlala on September 02, 2025 :: 3:25 pm


please assist i have lost my word document there was a massage saying that my laptol is full then it vanished

Reply

gravatar

From sOMERANDOMGIRLONLINE on September 09, 2025 :: 7:33 pm


THANK SO MUCH, I LOVE YOU I THOUGHT WAS DOOMED, LIKE THE YAOI I BEEN READING…

Reply

