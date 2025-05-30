Tech Made Simple

Anker’s Best Wireless Travel Charger for Apple Devices Is 25% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on May 30, 2025

If you’ve been managing a mess of charging cables for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a streamlined, high-speed solution that I find easy to recommend. And at $82.49 (down from $109.99), it's a solid deal for what you’re getting.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station next to laptop

Read more: How to Get (Most) MagSafe Capabilities on Your iPhone 16e

What stands out to me is how much functionality Anker has packed into such a compact design. When folded, the whole unit is about the size of a deck of cards and weighs just under 7 ounces – light enough to toss into a backpack. The included carrying case, 40W charging brick, and USB-C cable make this a true all-in-one travel charging setup.

Charging performance is where it earns its keep. This Qi2-certified charger reliably delivers 15W to iPhones, and it does so without overheating, thanks to thoughtful engineering that includes high-conductivity aluminum and Anker’s own AI-based thermal management. The iPhone 15 can jump to 20% in around 15 minutes, and the Apple Watch hits nearly 50% in half an hour. That’s fast enough to top off while you’re getting ready for a night out.

Read more: How to Use MagSafe Chargers and Accessories with Your Android Phone

I also like the adjustable phone stand, which makes StandBy Mode in iOS 17 genuinely useful. You can prop up your phone vertically for FaceTime or horizontally as a smart clock. It’s a small touch, but one that adds day-to-day convenience.

If you're looking to cut cable clutter at home or need a smarter way to charge on the go, this deal is worth acting on. The MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available in black or white and includes a 40W wall charger, a color-matched 5-foot USB-C cable, and a travel case.

Get the deal: $82.49 (25% off the list price of $109.99)

[Image credit: Anker]

