Anker's Clamp-On Power Strip Hides Clutter Under Your Desk

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Anker announced the Nano Power Strip at CES 2026, a desktop charging station with a design that actually thinks about where all those cables end up. Instead of sitting on your desk or getting kicked around underneath it, this power strip clamps to the edge, with segments above and below the surface.

The upper segment has four USB ports at the front: two USB-A and two USB-C. The USB-C ports can each deliver up to 70W, enough to power most laptops. The six AC outlets are spread across both segments, with two up top and four tucked underneath. A rotating knob on the underside lets you adjust the clamp to fit different desk thicknesses.

The Anker Nano Power Strip (10-in-1, 70W, Clamp) launches in mid-April 2026 on anker.com in black and white. At $70, it's not cheap for a power strip, but it's competitive if you think of it as a charging station with built-in cable management.

More power than most clamp-on strips

Most clamp-on power strips top out at 20 to 40 watts of USB-C output and cost between $25 and $45. Anker's 70W output is notably higher. I like the 70W output because it means you don't need a separate power brick for most laptops.

The 70W charger is enough to fast-charge any MacBook Air and matches the included charger for the base 14-inch MacBook Pro. It will also cover most Windows ultrabooks, which typically need 45 to 65 watts. For 45W laptops, that leaves 25W for the other USB-C port, which is plenty to charge your phone.

Most of the clamp-on power strips I've seen skip surge protection entirely, so it's nice to see Anker include 1500 Joules here. The 1500J rating falls within the basic protection range of 1000 to 2000 joules, enough to guard against everyday power spikes.

Read more: How to Pick the Best Surge Protector

How it compares to Anker's cheaper option

Anker already sells the Nano Charging Station (67W) for around $40. That one has six ports total: two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. It sits flat on your desk and is slim enough to travel with, but it doesn't have surge protection.

If your desk is already cluttered with chargers and cables, the clamp design is a smarter buy. If you just need a compact charging hub for a nightstand or travel, the Nano Charging Station makes more sense.

Read more: A Faster, Cooler Wireless Charger: The EcoFlow Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Deal

[Image credit: Anker]