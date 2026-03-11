The Cruel New Scam Targeting People Searching for Lost Pets

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When a pet goes missing, people will do almost anything to get them back. Unfortunately, scammers know that – and a disturbing new scam is now targeting people during one of the most emotional moments a pet owner can face.

A recent case highlighted by identity protection service NordProtect shows how convincing these scams can be. An elderly California man searching for his missing dog, Chewie, received a call from someone claiming the dog had been found and taken to a veterinary clinic. The caller even sent photos of the dog supposedly recovering after surgery and demanded payment for the care. The situation sounded believable enough that the owner nearly paid before deciding to call the clinic directly to verify the story – and discovered it was all a scam.

According to Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect, the scam represents a troubling evolution of social engineering. Criminals can now take small pieces of public information, like a pet’s name and photo from a "Missing" poster, and use AI tools to generate convincing images, voices, or messages that make the story feel real. In emotionally charged situations, that “proof” can be enough to override skepticism. Sinicki warns that AI is lowering the barrier for cybercrime, allowing criminals to create personalized scams at scale.

I know I’d be devastated if our dog, Hudson, went missing. When you’re consumed by worry, you’re looking for any sign of hope. If someone called saying they had found him, especially if they supplied photos, it would be easy to believe them. That emotional pressure is exactly what scammers are counting on.

Like most scams, this one follows a predictable pattern once you know what to look for. The first warning sign is urgency: a caller saying your pet needs immediate medical treatment or that you must pay right away. Another red flag is secrecy, such as being told not to contact the vet clinic directly or to keep the situation private. And finally, there’s the request for money, often through unusual payment methods.

If you ever receive a message claiming your pet has been found, pause before reacting. Verify the claim by contacting the veterinary clinic, shelter, or organization directly using a phone number you find yourself – not the one provided by the caller. Treat photos, videos, or voice messages with skepticism, especially if they arrive unexpectedly. AI tools can now generate convincing images and voices, which means you can’t assume something is real just because it looks authentic.

It’s unfortunate, but these days you have to be on higher alert for scams whenever you’re dealing with a difficult situation. We’ve seen criminals target families after natural disasters, people grieving a death in the family, and now, pet owners searching for a missing animal. Staying skeptical, even when emotions are running high, may be the only thing that prevents a heartbreaking situation from becoming an expensive one as well.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious via ChatGPT]