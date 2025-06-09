iOS 26 Is Apple’s Most Polished Update in Years: Here’s Why

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple’s iOS 26 arrives with the kind of polish we’ve come to expect from a big design update, along with a batch of genuinely useful features, though many aren’t exactly new if you’ve been using an Android phone. Still, if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, this is a meaningful upgrade.

First, the new Liquid Glass design is beautiful. Buttons, icons, even Safari’s address bar now look like they’re floating in water droplets above your screen. It’s elegant and surprisingly functional. Because everything is translucent, more of your content stays in view while you browse, chat, or switch apps.

What I’m most glad to see is Apple finally addressing spam and robocalls head-on. With iOS 26, the iPhone is getting native call screening, something Google started rolling out on its Pixel phones a few years ago. When an unknown number rings, iOS will automatically answer in the background, ask for the caller’s name and reason, and then display that info so you can decide whether to pick up. It builds on Live Voicemail, but goes a step further in helping people avoid wasting time on junk calls.

Hold Assist is another promising feature. When you’re stuck on hold – say, with your airline or utility company – your iPhone can now wait in line for you. Once a real person picks up, you’ll get a notification to return to the call. I haven’t tested it yet, but if it works as advertised, this could be a lifesaver for anyone who’s wasted hours tethered to hold music.

Messages gets a few social upgrades, including the ability to run polls in group chats. I love the concept, but realistically, it only works when everyone’s on iPhone – and that’s the catch. In mixed-platform groups, it’ll just fizzle. That said, it’s a great tool for friend groups or family chats that are entirely within the Apple bubble. Typing indicators for group chats, custom conversation backgrounds, and easier Apple Cash transactions round out a solid refresh.

What did surprise me was Apple’s take on Google’s “Circle to Search.” With iOS 26, Apple introduces Visual Intelligence, a feature that lets you press the power and volume buttons (just like a screenshot) to search for anything on your screen. But Apple takes it a step further by integrating app suggestions. So if you’re looking at a product, you may see the option to open an app like Etsy or Anthropologie directly, in addition to search results. Or, if you're looking at a concert flyer, you could choose to add the event information to your calendar.

If you're holding on to an older iPhones, the good news is iOS 26 supports models going back to the iPhone 11 and the second-gen iPhone SE. However, some of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features (like on-screen visual search and Genmoji) will require iPhone 15 Pro or later hardware.

