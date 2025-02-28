Google’s Circle to Search Finally Comes to iPhones

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google just made searching on an iPhone a whole lot easier. Now, when you spot something interesting in an image – whether it’s a pair of shoes, a landmark, or a dish you’d love to try – you can circle or tap on an image to instantly search for more information.

With the latest versions of the Chrome browser and Google app for iPhone, if you see something you want to know more about, you simply tap the three-dot menu, and select the option to search with Google Lens. The screen you were viewing will become shaded in gray and you can then use your finger to highlight what you want to search. Google Lens will instantly pull up relevant results – whether it’s a flower, a jacket a celebrity is wearing, or historical details about a landmark in the background of a photo.

What makes this so useful is that it removes the extra steps that usually come with searching for something visual. Instead of awkwardly describing an object in a search bar, you can just circle it. Traveling in a foreign country and need to translate a menu? Just highlight the text. Curious about an outfit you see in a social media post? Circle it, and Google will show you where to buy something similar. It’s a much more natural way to search, and once you start using it, you won't go back.

