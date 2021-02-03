How to Unlock an iPhone When You Don’t Know the Passcode

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

A couple of years ago, a toddler locked his father’s Apple device for 48 years by entering the incorrect passcode many, many times. Obviously, waiting for the lockout period to end was not an option. So what do you do when you’re locked out of an iPhone because you either can’t enter the passcode or don’t know it? The only way to unlock an iPhone when you don’t know the passcode is to erase it and restore it. Here’s how.

1. Open iTunes on your computer

To erase and restore your iPhone, you’ll first need to open iTunes on your computer. Through iTunes, you’ll be able to access a backup saved on your computer or iCloud.

2. Make sure your phone is not plugged into your computer.

3. Remove your current passcode

To remove your current passcode, you’ll need to put your iPhone into recovery mode.

For iPhone X or later, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus

Press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the power off slider appears. Turn off your iPhone. Connect your iPhone to your computer while holding the side button and keep holding the button until you see the recovery mode screen.

For iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Press and hold the side button until the power off slider appears. Turn off your iPhone. Connect your iPhone to your computer while holding the volume down button and keep holding the button until you see the recovery mode screen.

For iPhone SE (1st generation) and iPhone 6s or earlier

Press and hold the side button (or top button) until the power off slider appears. Turn off your iPhone. Connect your iPhone to your computer while holding the Home button and keep holding the button until you see the recovery mode screen.

4. Restore your iPhone

Locate your iPhone in iTunes on your computer. You may have to click on the device icon in the upper right (it looks like a phone). Selecting the phone will cause a window to pop up that prompts you to “Restore” or “Update.” Choose “Restore.”

When you choose “Restore,” you’ll see a list of your recent backups, both on your computer (if you’ve backed up to your computer) and in iCloud (if you’ve backed up to iCloud). Select the most recent backup of your iPhone to restore.

Making sure you have a recent backup of your iPhone

First and foremost: be proactive. It’s crucial to keep your backups up to date in the event of a device switch or erasure. The easiest way to ensure you always have your phone backed up is to back up to iCloud. With iCloud backup, your phone will back up overnight when your phone is charging on its charger, connected to WiFi, and locked. You should also do a weekly (or more frequent) full backup to your computer. Restoring from your computer is a lot faster than iCloud, especially if you have a lot of apps, photos, and videos on your iPhone.

