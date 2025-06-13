Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Everlink by Surfshark Aims to Eliminate Risky VPN Disconnections

by Suzanne Kantra on June 13, 2025

Even the best VPNs can drop their connection without warning. Sometimes it’s just a blip – a few seconds while switching networks or recovering from weak signal strength – but in that moment (or even minutes), your real IP address could be exposed. And if you don’t have VPN disconnection alerts turned on, you might not even know it happened. That’s why I always recommend turning on your VPN’s kill switch feature, which cuts your internet connection the moment your VPN fails.

Now Surfshark, the VPN I use and recommend, says its new “Everlink” technology can make those momentary dropouts a thing of the past. Instead of letting the VPN tunnel collapse and requiring a full reconnection, Everlink works behind the scenes to keep the connection alive by instantly rerouting traffic through alternate servers or reconfiguring the tunnel – all without kicking you offline.

In effect, it’s a self-healing layer built on top of the regular VPN infrastructure. According to Surfshark, this means you can maintain a secure, uninterrupted connection even during server maintenance or when the underlying connection hits a snag. Think of your VPN as a secure tunnel. Everlink is a backup tunnel that activates before anything breaks down.

Diagram shows how Everlink replaces the dropping VPN connection as it fails

Read nextClick, Paste, Infected: How a Fake CAPTCHA Hijacks Your PC

It’s an elegant solution to a common pain point. Surfshark CTO Donatas Budvytis positions Everlink as a smarter alternative to the traditional kill switch: “Instead of killing the connection, we want users to stay securely connected and private.” The tech is live now for everyone using the WireGuard protocol across iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux – and it's on by default.

Still, as promising as Everlink is, I see it as a complement, not a replacement, to a kill switch. VPN disconnections can still occur for reasons beyond Surfshark’s control, such as your device entering sleep mode or experiencing software conflicts. In situations where privacy is critical, you don’t want to take chances. For journalists, whistleblowers, and anyone who requires absolute anonymity, I strongly recommend keeping your kill switch enabled.

Read nextThe Best VPNs for Protecting Your Privacy (Spoiler alert: Surfshark is my Top Pick for most people.)

[Image credit:Surfshark]

Topics

News, Computers and Software, Internet & Networking, Computer Safety & Support, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.