Techlicious 2025 Computex Editor's Choice Awards

Computex is one of the most important events on the global calendar for PC hardware and next-generation computing. Held each year in Taipei, Taiwan, the show brings together chipmakers, component suppliers, and device manufacturers to reveal the technologies that will shape the next wave of laptops, desktops, and AI-driven devices.

One thing became clear at Computex 2025: AI is no longer a niche feature – it’s the new baseline. But as the industry rushes to repackage everything with an “AI” label, the gap between marketing and meaningful innovation has never been wider. For all the noise, only a handful of products at this year’s show demonstrated real technical progress and clear consumer benefit.

That’s where our Techlicious Editor’s Choice Awards come in. These are not just the flashiest announcements or the most talked-about gadgets – they’re the products that solve real problems, push boundaries in thoughtful ways, and reflect where tech should be headed, not just where the hype is. Whether it’s a mainstream laptop with fully offline AI, a display that protects itself from OLED burn-in, or a keyboard that redefines what productivity hardware can be, each of these picks earned its place. These are the innovations that matter – and the ones we believe deserve your attention.

The Techlicious Computex 2025 Editor's Choice Winners

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Laptop – The Ultra-Light, Outdoor-Ready AI Workhorse

OLED screens may be great for color and contrast, but they’ve never played nicely with sunlight – until now. Acer’s Swift Edge 14 AI is the first laptop to use Corning Gorilla Matte Pro, a new surface treatment that cuts reflections by 95% compared to traditional anti-glare glass. That means you can finally use a high-res OLED laptop comfortably outside, whether you’re catching up on email in the backyard or editing photos at a café. Add in the 14-inch 3K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color and HDR True Black 600 certification, and you’ve got a screen that looks just as good indoors as it does in daylight.

But the Swift Edge 14 AI is more than a pretty face. Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 processor with an integrated neural processing unit and Intel Arc graphics, this is a full Copilot+ PC capable of handling local AI workloads and generative content creation. It includes 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 1TB of fast PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a battery rated for up to 21 hours of video playback – enough to get you through a full day without scrambling for a charger. At just 2.18 pounds, it’s incredibly light for what it offers. And with MIL-STD 810H durability, a fingerprint reader, and a velvet-like keyboard that resists wear and stains, the Swift Edge 14 AI isn’t just a showpiece – it’s built to be used.

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI will be available in EMEA starting in June, with prices beginning at €1,599, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 3,999. U.S. availability hasn’t been announced, but this is one ultraportable we hope makes it stateside soon.

Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG – Finally, a Glossy OLED Monitor That’s Worth the Hype

Matte monitors have long been the default for gamers and professionals alike, but they often trade visual punch for practicality. The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG flips that narrative with its new “TrueBlack” Glossy WOLED panel. Unlike the hazy look of typical matte displays, this screen should deliver deep blacks, razor-sharp contrast, and vivid color, without the blinding reflections you'd expect. Asus has also tuned this monitor for HDR performance with Dolby Vision support and an extremely fast 0.03ms response time, making it as responsive as it is beautiful.

What seals the deal is the feature set. This is a 32-inch 4K display with a 240Hz native refresh rate and support for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, which means no tearing and ultra-smooth gameplay. And if you want to push the refresh rate to its limit, there’s a dual-mode toggle that lets you crank the display up to 480Hz at Full HD. There’s also Thunderbolt 4, a built-in KVM switch, and all the bells and whistles that multitaskers and power users will appreciate. Even the RGB lighting and Anime Matrix LED on the back feel more like a nod to the monitor’s unapologetically bold design than a gimmick.

The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG will be available this summer. Pricing hasn’t been officially announced, but expect it to land firmly in the premium tier.

Read more: Asus Just Dropped a 480Hz OLED Monitor – and It Looks Incredible

Asus ROG Falcata – A Gaming Keyboard That Means Business (and Pleasure)

Gaming keyboards aren’t typically known for comfort or versatility, but Asus’s new ROG Falcata rewrites that playbook. It combines the hardcore specs gamers crave – like lightning-fast magnetic switches and customizable actuation points – with a surprisingly ergonomic, productivity-friendly design. This 75% keyboard splits in half, freeing up mouse space during gameplay or letting you set up a more natural shoulder-width typing posture for everyday use. And unlike most high-performance gaming boards, the Falcata cuts the cord entirely with tri-mode wireless that supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, or wired connections.

Under the hood, Asus brings the tech heat. The hot-swappable ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches support actuation from 0.1 to 3.5mm, adjustable in 0.01mm increments, which is ideal for those who demand split-second responsiveness in games or want to fine-tune key feel for typing. There’s also a Rapid Trigger mode for ultra-fast repeated key inputs, a multifunction dial, and an 8000Hz polling rate for unmatched input speed. Toss in the long battery life (up to 610 hours), integrated dampening for a premium typing feel, and silicone wrist rests designed to match the split tilt angles, and it’s clear the Falcata is a powerhouse.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or ship dates yet, but the ROG Falcata is expected to launch later this year. With its rare mix of pro-grade performance and real-world usability, it’s one of the most compelling keyboards we’ve seen at Computex.

HP OmniBook 5 Laptop – The Ultramarathoner of Battery Life

If there’s one thing most laptops still struggle with, it’s battery life. That’s what makes the HP OmniBook 5 so compelling. With up to 34 hours of runtime, this Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC doesn’t just survive a full workday – it’s designed to carry you through an entire weekend without needing to hunt for an outlet. That kind of freedom, combined with a pocket-sized 65W GaN charger that gets you back to 50% in just 30 minutes, makes this laptop an ideal travel companion for students, professionals, and anyone tired of babysitting a battery meter. And with a crisp 2K OLED display onboard, you’re not sacrificing visuals to gain that endurance.

Beyond the battery, HP’s OmniBook 5 delivers a lot for its price. It includes Qualcomm’s X and X Plus chips with a 45 TOPS NPU to power both Microsoft’s Copilot+ tools – like Recall, Cocreator, and Click-to-Do – and HP’s own AI Companion for document analysis and system tuning. You also get premium features like a 1080p IR webcam with a privacy shutter, AI-enhanced dual speakers, and support for up to 5K external displays. And while the starting price is solidly mainstream, the design doesn’t feel it: the 14-inch model with its durable aluminum chassis comes in at under 3 pounds, making it competitive with much pricier premium ultralights.

The HP OmniBook 5 14 with Snapdragon starts at $799, and the 16-inch model at $849. Both will be available on HP.com beginning in July, with earlier retail availability at Amazon and Micro Center starting in June, and at Best Buy and Costco by July.

Read more: HP Announces OmniBook 5 Laptops with 34-Hour Battery, OLED for $799

Innatera Pulsar Microcontroller – Brain-Like Processing for Ultra-Efficient Edge AI

Most AI chips still rely on brute-force math and cloud connectivity to make sense of sensor data. Innatera’s Pulsar microcontroller changes the equation – literally. It’s the first mass-market chip built around Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs), a brain-inspired approach that processes only changes in input, dramatically reducing energy consumption and latency. That means faster, smarter responses directly at the sensor, with sub-millisecond reaction times and up to 500X lower energy use than traditional AI processors. Whether it’s recognizing gestures, detecting motion from radar, or figuring out whether you're in a quiet room, a busy street, or a moving car just by listening to the background sounds, Pulsar makes always-on intelligence viable for devices that live on tight power budgets.

Pulsar will enable a new generation of intelligent wearables, smart earbuds, and home IoT sensors. Instead of streaming data to the cloud for interpretation, Pulsar processes it locally and only transmits meaningful events, saving bandwidth, preserving privacy, and extending battery life. This chip opens the door to applications that previously weren’t feasible due to size, latency, or power constraints.

Pulsar is available now for developers and device manufacturers. Innatera is supporting the launch with a PyTorch-based SDK and developer program aimed at accelerating adoption across wearables, audio, and smart sensing categories. The company expects products using its technology to launch in the first half of 2026.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD – More Meat, Less Heat

PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSDs are known for blistering speeds, but also for running hot and demanding heatsinks or fans to keep them cool. The Kingston FURY Renegade G5 bucks that trend. It hits blisteringly fast sequential read speeds up to 14,800MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s while maintaining a slim, single-sided design that fits into compact builds without thermal overkill. The drive uses a 6nm Silicon Motion SM2508 controller and low-power DDR4 cache to manage heat efficiently, enabling extreme performance without sacrificing compatibility or aesthetics.

This drive is built for more than just benchmarks. With support for Microsoft DirectStorage and random read/write speeds over 2 million IOPS, it’s ideal for high-intensity gaming, 4K/8K content creation, and data-heavy workflows. Kingston's design also prioritizes endurance, with up to 4 PB of total bytes written (TBW) on the 4TB model.

The Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is available now in 1TB ($203.99), 2TB ($329.99), and 4TB ($599.99) capacities.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition – A Work of Art That Happens to Be a Laptop

You’ve seen minimal aluminum slabs. You’ve seen RGB-heavy gaming rigs. But MSI’s Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition is something else entirely. The lid is hand-lacquered using Yamanaka techniques dating back more than 400 years – crafted in collaboration with Japanese studio Okadaya and layered with translucent ink, gold powder, and traditional polishing methods. The result is a breathtaking tribute to The Great Wave off Kanagawa, making this one of the most visually striking laptops ever released. It’s not just a tech product – it’s a fusion of artisan tradition and modern engineering.

Despite its handcrafted finish, the Prestige 13 AI+ doesn’t compromise on specs. Weighing just 990 grams (2.18 pounds), it packs a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Intel Arc graphics, and a 75Wh battery in an ultraportable chassis. You get up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and premium security features including a fingerprint reader, webcam shutter, and Microsoft Pluton.

MSI is producing only 1,000 numbered units of the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition. Pricing has not been announced, but given the materials and exclusivity, expect it to sit at the high end of the market. It’s one of the most unique laptops we’ve seen at Computex – and easily the most beautiful.

Read more: MSI Launches Prestige 13 with Stunning Handcrafted Japanese Design

MSI MPG 271QR X50 Monitor – Smarter OLED, Less Burn-in Worry

OLED monitors are known for their stunning contrast and color, and for their vulnerability over time to burn-in, especially when displaying static images like logos or UI elements all day. MSI’s new 27-inch QD-OLED monitor tackles that head-on with OLED Care 3.0, a smart suite of protections led by an AI-powered human detection system. The built-in CMOS sensor checks for presence every 0.2 seconds and knows whether it’s you sitting in front of the screen, not your cat, so the display can automatically dim, refresh, or power off without triggering false alarms or cutting out at the wrong time.

This adaptive approach lets the monitor quietly handle panel maintenance in the background – no more constant manual refreshes or intrusive pop-ups. The refresh interval has been extended from 16 to 24 hours, and if the process is interrupted, it just picks up later without forcing a restart. You also get intelligent ambient light sensing and dimming when you look away, which not only reduces burn-in risk but adds a layer of privacy. In short, this is the kind of burn-in defense OLED monitors have needed – proactive, unobtrusive, and truly user-aware.

MSI hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet for the MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50 (MSI product naming team, can we work on this?), but with these enhancements built in from launch, it’s one of the most practical OLED features we’ve seen for everyday use.

Tecno Megabook S16 Laptop – Where Artificial Intelligence Seems So…Natural

Tecno may not be the first name that comes to mind in the laptop space, but its new Megabook S16 makes a strong case for why that’s about to change. Rather than chasing Microsoft’s cloud-heavy Copilot+ playbook, Tecno is taking a different route: a truly self-contained AI experience. The S16 runs a locally processed Personal GPT that doesn’t require an internet connection to be useful. Whether you’re on a plane or off the grid, you can search your own files, generate content, transcribe meetings, and build presentations – all without sending data to the cloud.

Under the hood, the S16 is no slouch. You get an Intel Core i9-13900HK, Arc graphics, a dedicated NPU, and a 16-inch FHD display housed in a sleek 1.3kg all-metal body. But what really stands out is how Tecno has woven its AI layer across the entire experience. There are six built-in AI features – from image generation to voice transcription to cross-device syncing with Tecno phones – and the system is designed to run smoothly whether you’re online or not. We haven’t had a chance to test the Megabook S16 in the real world yet, but if Tecno can deliver on this offline AI promise, it’ll be one of the most practical and forward-looking laptops of the year.

Pricing and release details for the Tecno Megabook S16 haven’t been announced, but the company has been clear about its intent to push into new markets.

Read more: This AI Laptop Runs a Personal GPT – Even When You’re Offline

Tecno Megabook K15S – Affordable AI Laptop That Doesn’t Cut Corners

On-device AI has largely been reserved for premium laptops – until now. Tecno’s Megabook K15S brings serious AI muscle to the mainstream with a locally run edge model that doesn’t rely on the cloud to do the heavy lifting. While other entry-level laptops push most AI tasks to remote servers (or skip them entirely), the K15S runs Tecno’s own AI tools directly on the machine. That includes a Personal GPT that pulls answers from your local files, an offline meeting assistant that transcribes and identifies speakers, and a slick AI Gallery that lets you search synced smartphone photos by voice or text – no internet required. For students, remote workers, or anyone looking to get more done without sacrificing privacy, it’s a compelling package.

Spec-wise, this is a full-fledged productivity laptop. You get up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage in a sleek, all-metal chassis with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Battery life clocks in at up to 17.5 hours, and it supports 65W GaN fast charging to keep you moving. Tecno’s PC Manager software bundles all the AI features in one place, making them easy to access and manage. Between the solid build, impressive battery, and genuinely useful AI tools, the K15S punches well above its weight – and shows that edge AI isn’t just for flagship machines anymore.

Pricing and release details for the Tecno Megabook K15S haven’t been announced.

[Image credit: Acer, ASUS, Computex, HP, Innatera, Kingston, MSI, Techlicious, Tecno]