Prime Day deals on essentials for summer travel

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Summer travel has a way of multiplying your gadgets. Phone, earbuds, camera, a tracker for the bag you are about to check, they all need charging and they all add up. Amazon Prime Day, which runs through June 26, is the rare window to stock up before a trip without paying full price. We went through the deals and pulled the eight things actually worth grabbing for travel, with prices and discounts confirmed at the time of writing. Prime Day pricing can shift, so it is worth checking the current number before you buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Flagship noise cancellation for the flight

The deal: $179.00 (usually $249.00) — 28% off

The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's flagship earbuds, and the reason to pack them for a trip is the noise cancellation. Apple says the H2 chip cancels up to twice as much noise as the last generation, which is what tunes out jet-engine drone and terminal chatter. You get up to 8 hours of listening on a charge with cancellation on, and 24 hours total with the case. They are rated IP57 against sweat and rain, and the foam-infused ear tips help seal out sound. New this time is live translation, which can translate a conversation in real time through the earbuds, along with heart-rate sensing and an FDA-authorized hearing aid mode. At about $70 off they are close to their lowest price yet. Best for anyone who flies often and wants the strongest cancellation you can get in a pair of earbuds.

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Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): A rugged speaker for the beach or pool Deck

The deal: $99.00 (usually $149.00) — 34% off

The SoundLink Flex is built for the outdoors, which is what makes it a travel speaker rather than a desk one. It carries an IP67 rating, so dust and water do not bother it, and it floats if it ends up in the pool. It runs up to 12 hours on a charge, weighs about 1.3 pounds, and is small enough at roughly 8 inches wide to drop in a bag. Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint keeps it paired to a phone and a laptop at the same time. Bose tuning means it sounds fuller than most speakers this size, with more bass than you would expect. At $99 it is $50 off and matches its all-time low, so this is about as cheap as it gets. Best for beach days, pool trips, and rentals that came with no speaker.

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IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INIU

INIU SnapGo Air 1000mAh power bank: The slimmest Qi2.2 magnetic charger

The deal: $49.49 (usually $54.99) — 10% off

The SnapGo Air is a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank, enough to refill a phone roughly twice, and the headline is how thin it is at 0.5 inches (13.8mm). It is officially Qi2.2 certified for 25W wireless charging, and INIU says that takes an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 33 minutes, versus 63 minutes on a standard 7.5W charger. A 13N magnetic grip holds it to the back of an iPhone 12 through 17 and the iPhone Air, so it stays put while you walk through an airport. When you need power faster, a built-in USB-C cable, which INIU calls the GoCord, delivers up to 45W wired. INIU says that takes an iPhone 17 Pro from 20% to 78% in 25 minutes, and the same cable refills the bank itself in about 1.8 hours. A small side display shows the charge left, and the anodized aluminum body and soft-touch finish are a step up from the plastic most banks this size use. Best for iPhone owners who want fast wireless top-ups without a brick weighing down their bag.

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Insta360 X5: 360-degree video you can reframe later

The deal: $479.99 (usually $599.99) — 20% off

The X5 is the camera to get if you want travel footage that goes beyond what your phone can do. It captures everything around it in 8K at 30fps with dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, so you frame the shot afterward in the app and never have to point it perfectly in the moment. Those sensors are bigger than the 1/2.3-inch chip in the rival GoPro Max 2, which is why the X5 holds up better in low light, and it shoots higher resolution than both the Max 2 (5.6K) and DJI's Osmo 360. It is waterproof to 15 meters without a case, deeper than the GoPro's 5 meters, has replaceable lenses if you scratch one, and its 2400mAh battery records up to about 185 minutes. Note that this discount is on the Standard bundle, which gets you the basics: the camera and its battery, but no microSD card and none of the extras like the selfie stick or spare battery that come in the pricier Essentials bundle. Best for travelers and action-sports types who want one rugged camera that captures everything so they can sort the framing out later.

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JISULIFE Life3 portable neck fan: Hands-free cooling for the queue

The deal: $24.23 (usually $33.99) — 29% off

Standing in line in summer heat is the exact problem that this fan solves. The fan hangs around your neck and pushes air up at your face hands-free, with a bladeless design so there is nothing to catch your hair or a kid's fingers. The 4,000mAh battery runs from about 4 hours on the highest setting to 16 hours on the lowest, across 5 speeds, and recharges over USB-C in 3 to 5 hours. It weighs about 9 ounces and runs quietly at around 25 decibels, which is the part cheaper neck fans get wrong, since most of them are loud. It also twists open into a handheld fan when you want to point it somewhere. Best for theme parks, long queues, and outdoor events where you want both hands free.

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INIU 100W GaN wall charger: One brick for your laptop and phone

The deal: $27.99 (usually $32.99) — 15% off

This is the charger that replaces three. It has three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A, and a single USB-C port pushes up to 100W, enough to charge most laptops at full speed. Plug in everything at once and it splits to 45W, 30W, and 18W, so a laptop, a phone, and earbuds all charge together. It uses GaN internals to stay compact, the plug folds flat for a bag, and INIU includes a 100W USB-C cable in the box, which a lot of chargers make you buy separately. At $27.99 it is a Prime member exclusive, so you need a membership to get the discount. Best for anyone who travels with a laptop and is tired of packing a separate charger for every device.

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Pebblebee Card 5: A wallet tracker that works with iPhone and Android

The deal: $24.49 (usually $34.99) — 30% off

Most trackers are thick discs made for keys. The Card 5 is the size of a credit card and 1.8mm thin, so it actually fits in a wallet or a passport holder. The reason to pick it over an AirTag comes down to two things. It is rechargeable, lasting up to 18 months before you top it up wirelessly, so there are no coin batteries to fish out and replace. And it works with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, so it tracks the same whether you carry an iPhone or an Android phone. It is IP66 rated against dust and water, holds a Bluetooth signal up to 500 feet, and weighs half an ounce. Best for keeping tabs on a wallet, bag, or passport, especially in a household split between iPhone and Android.

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Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: A Travel Library That Lasts the Whole Trip

The deal: $124.99 (usually $159.99) — 22% off

A Kindle earns its spot in a travel bag by doing one thing a phone cannot: it stays readable in direct sun and lasts the whole trip on a charge. This 12th-generation Paperwhite has a 7-inch, 300ppi glare-free screen, so it reads like paper from a beach chair, and the battery goes weeks between charges instead of hours. It holds thousands of books in 16GB, charges over USB-C, and is IPX8 waterproof, so a splash at the pool is not a problem. There are no apps or notifications to pull you out of a book. At $124.99 it is $35 off and back to its lowest price. Best for anyone who reads on vacation and would rather not drain their phone doing it.

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[Image credit: Apple/Bose/INIU/Insta360/JISULIFE/Pebblebee/Amazon]