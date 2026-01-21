Windows 11 Updates Keep Breaking PCs. Here’s How to Stay Safe

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Opps, they did it again. Microsoft released an update to Windows 11 last week that caused significant problems for some users, such as failed shutdowns, login problems, and systems getting stuck during restarts. It follows other buggy updates from last year.

Granted, these glitches affected a relatively small number of users, but that's no consolation if you're one of them. They are a reminder that updates often go wrong. Unlike Apple, which has a limited number of computers to consider when crafting and testing an update, Microsoft has to account for a wide variety of hardware and software configurations. Even reducing its support to just one OS, Windows 11, has still left room for glitches.

Whatever the reason, buggy – sometimes crippling – updates are a concern with PCs. You can make recovery easier by preparing your system before an update and using recovery tools afterwards. These are the essential steps for everyone running Windows 11.

Preparations beforehand

1. Don't rush to install non-essential updates

Microsoft tends to issue patches for security vulnerabilities quickly. But it also issues upgrades that fix bugs and/or add new capabilities – lately, a lot of AI features. Enthusiasts may quickly jump on updates.

Read more: Do This to Stop Windows 11 Updates from Permanently Bricking Your PC

Wait a few days to see if those early adopters report problems. You can keep a general eye on the news or set a Google alert for something like "Windows 11 update bug." After three or four days, if nothing big surfaces, or glitches get fixed, and there are new features or fixes you want, try the update – as long as you take additional steps, below.

What about security updates, especially for "zero-day" vulnerabilities that are in the wild, but actually affect very few people? The current update and the October update that crashed or rendered some PCs unbootable were security updates. Strike a compromise between the two dangers by waiting a day or two before installing security updates. If antivirus software is installed, the Microsoft Defender Firewall is turned on (usually by default), and you practice good security hygiene, such as not clicking links or attachments in messages, the risk of an attack within 24-48 hours is quite low.

To keep Windows from updating automatically, go to "Settings" > "Windows Update" > "Pause updates." As its name suggests, this is only temporary. You will have to periodically re-do the pause, which can be set for up to 5 weeks.

2. Back up files

The worst thing about an unstable or unbootable computer is losing access to critical files like work documents, photos, or financial records. To keep them safe, I recommend syncing files on your computer with a cloud service such as Microsoft OneDrive (integrated into Windows 11), Dropbox, or Google Drive (using the desktop app).

There are also dedicated backup programs, such as our recommendation, IDrive. You can use IDrive to save copies to the cloud, an external hard drive, or both.

3. Make sure you have enough disk space

Make sure you have more free disk space than Microsoft requires. As a rule of thumb, a Windows 11 PC should always have at least 20 GB of free storage to run smoothly.

4. Close all apps

Close all programs to avoid software conflicts during the update process.

At this point, most people will be fine updating their system. But there are a couple more things you can do if you want to be extra cautious about avoiding potential bugs.

5. Disable apps that load on startup

You can take an extra step and disable apps from launching at startup. (Yes, even antivirus software, which can be especially problematic during an update.) And then restart your computer before updating.

Go to "Settings" > "Apps" > "Startup.” And don’t forget to re-enable these startup items after the update is complete!

6. Set up System Restore and create a restore point (bonus)

If you aren't averse to digging through Windows settings, you can further protect yourself by setting your PC to save its state right before the update. If something goes wrong with the update, you can essentially undo it afterwards. Search for "Recovery", then click on "Recovery", and then "Configure System Restore." Click "Local Disk," then click "Turn on System Protection," and move the Max Usage slider to at least 5GB. Click "Apply" and exit the menu. Then search for and click "Create a restore point", click "Create", and name your restore point.

Recovering from a bad upgrade

An upgrade can still go wrong: from a complete lockup to annoyances like slow startups, failed shutdowns, or login issues. Restarting a couple of times (assuming that's possible) may help. If not, and you can't wait for a patch from Microsoft, the best plan is to restore your system to its state before the update.

1. Boot into Safe Mode (if needed)

If your system is seriously glitching, it may be best to continue in Safe Mode, which starts Windows with only essential services and drivers (software that controls hardware). If your computer can still start, enter Safe Mode by going to > "Settings" > "System" > "Recovery" > "Advanced startup" > "Restart now." On startup, when the recovery menu appears, choose "Troubleshoot" > "Advanced options" (not "Reset this PC") > "Startup Settings" > "Restart." On restart, Press 5 for Enable Safe Mode with Networking (in case Windows has to access any files online). If the system won't even start, turning it on and interrupting startup three times usually triggers the Windows recovery menu. (Press the power button, and as soon as anything appears on the screen, hold the power button down until the PC shuts down.)

Read more: How to Update Windows 11 to Keep Your Operating System Secure

2. Uninstall the Update

Uninstalling an update can often restore normal behavior. Go to Settings > Windows Update > Update history. Choose "Uninstall updates" and remove the most recent. Make sure you have paused updates (see above), so it isn’t automatically reinstalled.

3. Try System Restore

If uninstalling the update doesn’t help – or isn’t possible – use System Restore (which you set up earlier). Search for and click "Create a restore point", then click "System Restore" > "Next", and choose the restore point you made before the update. This only rolls back all system changes.

4. Get help

If none of these methods work and you don't want to go way deeper into the tech, you can either wait for a Microsoft bug fix or take your system to a repair shop. Professionals have additional tools and skills to go further in recovering your system.

If your system is inoperable and you need to get back to work, you can access your files online by borrowing a computer. PCs, Chromebooks, or Macs will all be able to access the files you have backed up online.

[Image credit: Sean Captain/Techlicious via ChatGPT and Gemini Nano Banana Pro]