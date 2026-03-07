We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple’s MagSafe system revolutionized wireless charging and accessories when it was introduced on the iPhone 12. But until recently, Android phones didn’t have a way to tap into this magnetic ecosystem. That changed in 2023 with Qi2's adoption of Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile. Now, if you have a Qi2 Ready Android phone and a magnetic case, you can use MagSafe chargers and accessories just like an iPhone.

MagSafe uses a ring of magnets to snap accessories into place and align the charging coil perfectly. This means better efficiency and a more secure connection than standard Qi wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 10 series is the only Qi2-certified phone with built-in magnets available in the U.S. However, there are Qi2 Ready phones from Google, including the Pixel 9 Series and Pixel 10a, and from Samsung, including the Galaxy S25 series, S26 series, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Fold 7. They all work like iPhones – provided you add a magnetic case to supply the missing magnets. With a MagSafe-compatible magnetic case, your Qi2 Ready phone will be compatible with MagSafe-certified chargers and most accessories.

Magnetic Cases for Android Phones

The following cases are all Galaxy S26 series versions of cases that I’ve used for other phones. These cases have excellent build quality and protection from falls. I’ve also used and recommend Casetify’s wide selection of cases, which includes versions with magnets.

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case

If you like to show off your phone’s design, the ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case ($35.99) keeps things minimalist and still manages to deliver up to 16 feet of drop protection. The case's zinc-alloy raised camera and screen guards provide extra protection. And the case has a built-in stand for hands-free viewing, from 15 to 85 degrees.

Spigen Nano Pop MagFit

If you want real protection with a pop of color, the two-tone Spigen Nano Pop MagFit Case ($19.99) comes in Avo Green, Blueberry Navy, and Black Sesame. It’s ultra-slim, lightweight, and fully MagFit compatible, so you get perfect magnetic alignment for chargers, wallets, and car mounts without adding bulk. Despite the sleek profile, it’s built to take a hit – certified to survive drops 26 times beyond MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards from 4 feet. The textured-dot sides add grip, and raised edges help shield your screen and camera from everyday scratches and face-down mishaps.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro

If you want something that looks as tough as it is, the Monarch Pro ($84.95) is built with five layers of protection, including Kevlar. It has a 25-foot drop rating, offers tactile buttons, and has a non-slip grip. The integrated lanyard anchors are a nice touch.

MagSafe Qi2 Chargers for Android Phones

Apple’s MagSafe charging tops out at 15W, and that means your Qi2 Ready Android phone will also hit 15W on compatible MagSafe chargers. At 15W, you’ll get to 50% charge in about 30 minutes. I’ve tested the versions of the following products with my iPhone, and don’t hesitate to recommend them.

Anker Nano MagSafe Power Bank

The Anker MagGo Power Bank ($89.99) is a 10,000mAh wireless power bank that snaps to the back of your phone for easy charging. It’s compact, lightweight, and delivers 15W of wireless charging via MagSafe, plus 20W fast wired charging through USB-C. It even has a built-in kickstand – perfect for watching videos while charging.

Belkin 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand with Qi2 15W

Belkin's 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand ($49.99) is great for travel. It can charge both your phone and wireless earbuds at the same time, with 15W wireless charging for phones and 5W for earbuds. When you're ready to pack up, the stand collapses down to 2.8-inch by 1.4-inch puck. A 30W USB-C plug and 5-foot cable come in the box.

ESR OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger

If you rely on your phone for navigation, the ESR OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger ($69.99) makes in-car charging faster and more reliable. It delivers Qi2 25W wireless charging with built-in CryoBoost cooling that lowers temps by about 10.8°F to keep charging speeds high without overheating – and it runs whisper quiet at 25 dB or less. The magnetic lock is strong enough to hold up to 1,600 g, so your phone stays put even on rough roads. The upgraded OmniLock arm clamps securely to most vents without damage, rotates 360 degrees, and keeps airflow unobstructed. You also get a 58W adapter for plug-and-play setup right out of the box.

