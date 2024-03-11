Best Selling Dashcam on Amazon, with 24/7 Protection, is Now 33% Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Are you looking to enhance your driving safety and have the peace of mind that comes with indisputable video evidence? The best-selling, feature-packed ROVE R2-4K Dash Cam is currently on sale at an irresistible price – only $79.99, a significant 33% off its regular price of $119.99.

Why consider the ROVE R2-4K dash cam?

Uncompromising clarity

Image quality is the most important aspect of a dash cam. When I was in an accident a few years ago, my old dash cam caught the hit-and-run driver on video, but the HD video wasn't high-enough resolution to read the license plate. 4K would have made all the difference.

Equipped with 4K Ultra HD recording, the Rove R2-4K captures incredibly detailed footage. This clarity is maintained even in challenging nighttime conditions thanks to its Super Night Vision Technology, featuring an F1.5 Aperture and a SONY IMX335 CMOS Sensor.

Widefield of view

The 150-degree wide-angle lens ensures you record everything happening around your vehicle, minimizing blind spots and maximizing protection.

Seamless smartphone connectivity

The ROVE app and built-in WiFi 6 allow you to instantly view, manage, and download your recorded 4K videos directly to your smartphone. You can easily share crucial footage on social media or use it as evidence.

GPS precision

Accurately track your driving location and speed.

Comprehensive parking protection

Even when your car is parked, the ROVE R2-4K has you covered with 24-hour monitoring. Its accelerometer triggers time-lapse video recording to provide an extra layer of security. Whether you're parking on the street or in a garage, you'll know who bumped your car. (Optional $30 hardwire power kit required)

Versatile installation

Choose the mounting option that suits you best – a 360° rotating suction mount for temporary use or a 3M sticky mount for semi-permanent installation. Both are both included in the box.

Ample storage

The ROVE R2-4K supports microSD cards up to 512GB (not included), providing ample storage for your recordings. The dash cam uses loop recording to ensure you always have the most recent footage.

Users really like it

The ROVE currently has a 4.3 star rating on Amazon with more than 34K reviews!

A dash cam isn't just an accessory; it's an investment in your safety and security on the road. For a limited time, take advantage of this incredible discount on Amazon's top-selling dash cam.

[Image credit: Rove]