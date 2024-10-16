We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

This week, Amazon introduced upgraded models of all its eReaders, from the entry-level basic Kindle ($109) to the Kindle Scribe ($419), with pen input. However, the clear star of the show is the company’s first color product, the new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition ($279).

Amazon's new eReader lineup from the left: Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, New Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle.

Like all of Amazon's eReaders, the Colorsoft Signature Edition has an e-ink screen. Think of what a paperback book with colored pictures would look like, and you’ll have the right image in your mind. The tones are muted, but you’ll still see a full range of shades and plenty of detail. It also offers a grayscale mode, if you prefer the traditional eReader look for some materials.

There are tradeoffs with Amazon’s Colorsoft display. Color e-ink displays are slower than grayscale, so if you’re reading a book with graphics, you may notice a lag as the page loads. At the launch event, David Pierce at The Verge noticed a flicker whenever he turned a page with graphics, which would be a challenge if you're into graphic novels. The other concern is that in color mode, the resolution is 150ppi versus 300ppi in grayscale. That shouldn’t be an issue for pictures, but if you’re reading text within graphics, you’ll likely notice it looks less sharp. I'll see when I get my hands on one for testing.

Otherwise, the Colorsoft Signature Edition is similar to the latest Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition. All have 7-inch screens, are highly water-resistant (IPX8), and have a warm-white light (max 94 nits) for low-light reading. Both Signature Editions also support wireless charging (with a proprietary charger), a sensor for auto-adjusting the light, and a metallic finish on the back.

The Colorosoft does take a hit on battery life versus its grey-er brethren. While the Paperwhite models let you enjoy 12 weeks of use between charges, the Colorsoft only delivers eight weeks. But that's still really good versus a standard tablet.

Looking at the rest of the lineup, improvements to the basic Kindle include a faster e-ink screen with a higher contrast ratio. The new front light is 25% brighter, in line with all the other models. And it’s the lightest Kindle yet, at 5.57 ounces.

The New Scribe gets a new display with a smoother, more paper-like texture. On the software side, you’ll be able to take notes in the margins of your eBooks and the layout will adjust to fit. Or, you can add comments through the side panel and hide them when you don’t need them. When used as a notebook, the New Scribe will soon provide AI summaries of your handwritten notes.

All of the new Kindles are on sale or available for pre-order today. The basic Kindle (starting at $109), Kindle Paperwhite (starting at $159), and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($199) are in stock. The Kindle Paperwhite Colorsoft Signature Edition ($279) is available for pre-order and will ship on October 30. The New Kindle Scribe ($419) can be pre-ordered and will be shipped on December 4.

[Image credit: Amazon]

