JBL has long been a favorite among younger people because of its high-quality portable Bluetooth speakers and soundbars. However, the company was losing these people when they were ready to move from a soundbar to a component system because JBL didn't have an affordable option. With their new Stage 2 series speakers and Modern Audio AV receivers, JBL delivers a simple, user-friendly solution for those seeking the quality of a component system without a high price tag.

JBL home theater demo setup ($3,500) from the left: 260F Floorstanding loudspeaker (x2) with 240H Dolby

Atmos-enabled Height Module (x2), 245C Center Channel speaker with MA710AVE below, 220P 12-inch

Subwoofer. Not shown in the rear are two 250B Bookshelf speakers.

Having set up numerous AV receivers, I appreciate JBL's attention to usability. AV receivers are often intimidating, covered with buttons on the front, and loaded with inputs on the back. JBL's new interface is refreshingly simple: a dial for volume, another for inputs, and optional buttons to select listening modes. The higher-end models feature a color display for album art and track details and even under-cabinet lighting, which integrates well with gaming setups.

What truly sets this new range apart is JBL's venture into aesthetics. Traditionally, audio systems have been dominated by the classic black-box look, but JBL has refreshed the design with espresso wood housings for their black speakers and a "latte" wood option with light gray grill covers for those seeking something lighter and more in line with contemporary home décor.

JBL’s new component audio systems offer a range of receivers and speakers that cater to different budgets and needs, starting at $700 for a two-speaker system with a receiver. The entry-level MA310 receiver ($399) is a 60W 5.2-channel model that supports 4K, while the mid-range MA510 ($599) adds 8K compatibility. At the next level, the MA710 ($799) and MA7100HP ($1,199) provide more power and Dolby Atmos support, with the top-tier MA9100HP ($1,599) delivering up to 140W per channel for serious home theater enthusiasts.

On the speaker side, JBL’s Stage 2 series begins with the compact 240B bookshelf speakers ($299.99 per pair), ideal for smaller spaces or as rear-channel speakers in a home theater setup. For a more powerful setup, the 250B bookshelf speakers ($399.99 per pair), which I heard in a demo, deliver greater depth and are perfect for both music and home theater use. Moving up to the floor-standing options, the 260F ($999 per pair) and 280F ($1,199 per pair) provide a wider soundstage and are designed to fill larger rooms with immersive sound.

Demo components from the left: 280F Floorstanding loudspeaker (x2), 250B Bookshelf loudspeaker

(x2, stand sold separately), MA510 AVR, JBL Spinner BT Turntable, MA 9100HP AVR.

During a demo this week, I had the chance to experience JBL's new components firsthand. The Atmos demo was particularly striking. with Bastille's "Warmth" recording in Atmos, making it feel like I was right there in the recording studio. Watching Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the precision in the audio – from the crispness of footsteps to the intensity of explosions – was a reminder of just how engaging and realistic a well-designed component system can make a movie feel.

On the music front, the receiver and bookshelf speaker setup delivered clear and balanced sound. However, it was the larger floor-standing speakers that truly stole the show, creating a much more immersive and expansive soundstage. At my request, they played Chavela Vargas' "La Llorona," and it aptly showcased the system's ability to maintain clarity across layers, capturing the emotional depth of the track as intended by the artist. If you have the space and budget, this is definitely the setup you want to aim for.

If you are looking to take your home audio to the next level – beyond a soundbar – I’d recommend demoing one of JBL’s setups. Whether it’s for movies, music, or gaming, their new systems offer a balance of performance, style, and user-friendliness that’s hard to beat.

