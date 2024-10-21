T-Mobile Slashes Cost 50% for Adding Watches & Laptops

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

T-Mobile is offering new perks for its most premium Go5G Next plan, lowering connection fees for additional devices and offering cash-back incentives for cellular-enabled smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. As of last week, Go5G Next plan subscribers can connect their devices – such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops – for $5 per month, down from the previous $10 fee. In addition, T-Mobile is offering up to $200 cash back for purchasing a cellular-enabled version of these devices​.

These changes are part of T-Mobile’s effort to justify the Go5G Next plan’s $100 per month cost, which is 50% higher than the company's Essentials Saver plan. The Go5G Next plan already offers several valuable benefits, such as unlimited 5G data with no throttling, free access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and the option for yearly device upgrades with the same trade-in offers as new customers.

While the new perks may make adding devices like smartwatches and laptops more affordable, the overall high monthly cost could still be difficult to justify for many users who don't need all of these premium features.

To take advantage of the new $5 connection fee, T-Mobile has also introduced the TCL Linkport ($95, currently 50% off), a compact, portable 5G hotspot that connects via USB-C to devices like laptops, tablets, or even gaming consoles. This dongle leverages 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology, which has a peak data speed of 220Mbps, providing flexibility for users who need secure, portable connectivity on a non-cellular laptop or tablet.

