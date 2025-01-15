Portable Power Meets Innovation: BLUETTI's CES 2025 Highlights

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2025, BLUETTI showed off three new products aimed at meeting the growing demand for reliable and portable energy solutions: the Apex 300 portable whole-home backup system, the EnergyPro 6K home energy storage system, and the Handsfree series of modular charging backpacks. These products focus on providing practical, adaptable energy solutions for diverse applications, from home backup systems to portable power for outdoor use.

Apex 300: Portable Power for Every Scenario

The BLUETTI Apex 300 is a versatile, all-in-one power solution designed to adapt to various use cases, from home backup during power outages to portable power for camping, work, and events. Featuring a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, it provides reliable energy for a range of devices and appliances. What truly sets the Apex 300 apart is its dual-voltage capability, delivering both 120V and 240V power. This makes it capable of running heavy-duty appliances like dryers, central air conditioning units, and well pumps, which are often beyond the capabilities of other portable systems.

The modular design of the Apex 300 allows for scalability. Users can expand the system’s capacity to 58kWh and output to 11.52kW by connecting additional units and battery packs. Charging is also notable: the unit’s Turbo Boost technology enables rapid charging to 80% in just 45 minutes using a standard wall outlet. Additional charging methods include solar panels, EV stations, and generators, making it a versatile option for various environments.

The Apex 300 connects with your home’s electrical panel through the BLUETTI Home Integration Kit, enabling it to provide backup power for essential circuits during outages. The integration kit is designed for straightforward installation and uses a transfer switch to ensure safety and compatibility with your home’s grid connection. With this setup, the Apex 300 can automatically power critical appliances like refrigerators, lights, and medical devices during extended power interruptions.

Unlike many home backup systems, the Apex 300 is truly portable. At around 50 pounds, the Apex 300 is compact enough to be carried by hand or transported on a small cart. From my perspective, the Apex 300 looks to be an outstanding solution for those who want reliable backup power at home while still having the option to take the unit on the road for camping, work, or events.

The Apex 300 is expected to be officially released in the second quarter of 2025.

EnergyPro 6K: The Ultimate Home Power Solution

The EnergyPro 6K is BLUETTI’s all-in-one home energy storage system designed for small to medium homes and businesses. This system integrates solar, battery, grid, generator, and EV power sources to provide seamless energy management and backup power.

With a scalable design, users can connect up to five EnergyPro 6K units, achieving a total storage capacity of 38.4kWh and output of up to 29kW. This flexibility allows homeowners and small businesses to customize their energy setup based on specific needs, from enduring long outages to powering small off-grid farms.

The EnergyPro 6K works seamlessly with existing rooftop solar systems, optimizing energy usage by storing excess solar power. This not only ensures preparedness during power interruptions but also helps reduce electricity bills. For enhanced efficiency, the AT1 Smart Distribution Box enables features such as bidirectional EV charging and automatic generator integration, eliminating the need for manual switching during extended outages.

Other features include passive cooling technology for silent and long-lasting operation and the use of safe, durable lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells. With a lifespan of over 10 years, the EnergyPro 6K promises reliability and cost efficiency. The system also supports whole-home backup with its built-in 200A automatic transfer switch, which negates the need to separate critical loads manually.

The EnergyPro 6K is scheduled for a global release on May 8, 2025.

Handsfree Backpacks: Power on the Go

BLUETTI’s Handsfree series of backpacks combines portable power technology with functional design, catering to the needs of photo/video professionals and adventurers alike. The series includes two models: the Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2. These backpacks are designed to integrate seamlessly with BLUETTI’s ultra-thin power stations, offering a unique combination of portability and high-capacity power.

The Handsfree 1 features a 42L backpack paired with a 300W/268Wh power station, making it ideal for short trips or daily use. The Handsfree 2, on the other hand, comes with a larger 60L backpack and a 700W/512Wh power station, suitable for extended off-the-grid journeys. Additionally, the backpacks are compatible with portable solar panels.

Both models include multiple output ports – an AC outlet, two USB-C ports capable of 100W output, and two USB-A ports – to charge a variety of devices simultaneously. The use of automotive-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries ensures durability, with over 4,000 charging cycles and a lifespan of up to 10 years. The series also prioritizes durability, with an IP65 water resistance rating and protection against overcharging, overvoltage, and other hazards.

Practicality and comfort are central to the Handsfree series. The backpacks feature organizational compartments, MOLLE straps, and side access for easy device charging without unpacking. BLUETTI’s shoulder and hip straps evenly distribute weight, reducing strain during long hikes or extended use.

From my experience trying the Handsfree backpacks at CES, I can see them being excellent solutions for professionals, especially photographers and videographers, who need serious portable power. The backpacks are well-organized and customizable to fit all your gear, and I found them exceptionally comfortable to wear.

The Handsfree 1 is priced at $299, while the Handsfree 2 starts at $399. Both models are available now, with optional solar panel bundles starting at $469 and $599, respectively. To purchase, visit the Handsfree Backpack section on BLUETTI's website.

[Image credit: Techlicious]