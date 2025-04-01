Samsung HW-Q990F Tested: Stunning Sound, Steep Price

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Samsung's HW-Q990F sits at the pinnacle of the company's acclaimed Q-Series soundbars, delivering an unmatched audio experience with true 11.1.4-channel surround sound. Positioned as a premium solution for home cinema enthusiasts, it promises immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio alongside sophisticated AI-enhanced features.

Before diving into the Q990F specifically, it's worth understanding where it fits in Samsung's soundbar ecosystem. The Q Series represents Samsung's premium soundbars, with the Q990F sitting at the absolute top of the range. These are the only models that offer full Dolby Atmos and DTS support with dedicated height channels and rear speakers.

The Ultra-slim Series, which includes models like the S800D I recently tested, features incredibly thin soundbars designed for minimal visual impact. These 3.1.2 systems come with surprisingly powerful but compact subwoofers and deliver virtual Dolby Atmos rather than true overhead sound.

For those seeking mid-tier options, the S Series provides all-in-one soundbars with built-in woofers instead of separate subwoofers. They offer virtual Dolby Atmos but lack the physical speaker array of the Q Series. At the entry-level, B Series soundbars support DTS Virtual:X but not virtual Dolby Atmos, making them suitable for basic audio enhancement but not immersive spatial audio.

So, as the best of the best in Samsung’s lineup, my expectations were high for the HW-Q990F. After thoroughly testing the soundbar for more than a week, I found it delivers on its ambitious promises – though it’s not for everyone with its $1,999.99 price tag.

+ Pros – Cons True 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos with immersive, theater-quality sound

New dual active subwoofer delivers deep, distinct bass

Active Voice Amplifier Pro delivers louder, natural dialogue clarity

Simple setup with wireless rear speakers and subwoofer Expensive

Subwoofer can overwhelm acoustic/classical music

Best features require 2024 or later Samsung TVs

May be too large for smaller TV setups "An authentic theater experience with audio so real it genuinely feels like you're there."

Design and setup

The HW-Q990F maintains the sleek, minimalist aesthetics of earlier Q990-Series models. At 48.5 inches wide and just under 3 inches tall, it's built for larger TVs. During testing with the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D, the soundbar just barely sat below the screen without blocking my view.

The big upgrade here is the new small but powerful subwoofer. The Q990D used a single 8-inch driver in an 8.6 x 16.2 x 16.1-inch enclosure, producing 200 watts. The Q990F’s subwoofer features dual 8-inch opposing drivers specifically designed to offset vibration in a much smaller enclosure measuring just 9.8 x 9.91 x 9.8 inches, making it easy to tuck away discreetly. Despite the small size, the new subwoofer generates more power (300W) and deep bass frequencies down to 32 Hz.

Setup for the Q990F is straightforward thanks to wireless connectivity for the rear speakers and subwoofer, each requiring only a power outlet. The soundbar connects to your TV through an HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the box), utilizing the HDMI eARC port for control, with two additional HDMI inputs available for direct connections. I had the system set up in just a few minutes.

Like other Samsung soundbars, you'll need the SmartThings app to access some advanced features that are not found on the remote, though you likely won’t use often. Take my advice: don't skip the SpaceFit automatic calibration. I have an open living room and dining area, and I could clearly hear the difference after calibration.

Audio performance

Since the Q990F shares many of the same features as the Q990D, I focused my testing on what's new – the dual active subwoofer, the Dynamic Bass Control feature (designed to prevent distortion at low frequencies), and Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which leverages your Samsung TV's neural processor and Q-Symphony technology to deliver louder, more natural-sounding voices.

This soundbar delivers an authentic theater experience with audio so real that it genuinely feels like you're there. For testing, I like to use a scene from "The Old Guard" set in a church near an airport runway. The soundbar reproduced the jet engine roar with incredible texture in the low frequencies – not just a generic chest-vibrating rumble.

Samsung's new Active Voice Amplifier Pro technology is significantly better than the previous version, Active Voice Amplifier. While earlier dialogue enhancement technologies I've tested would amplify all sounds in the vocal range (including distracting noises like paper rustling), this version intelligently isolates actual dialogue.

Testing with a crowded market scene in "The Old Guard," voices remained clear, natural, and easily discernible without sounding artificially separated from the soundtrack. Q-Symphony, which syncs audio with Samsung TV speakers, also improves dialogue clarity, but it's not nearly as effective as Active Voice Amplifier Pro.

For music playback, the results were mixed. Vocals were crisp, instruments well-separated, and subtle details faithfully reproduced. Chavela Vargas' rendition of "La Llorona" showcased the soundbar's remarkable ability to capture intimate details, like the vocalist’s breaths, that enhance the authenticity of the recording.

However, I somtimes found myself turning off the subwoofer for music listening. When left on, it could dominate music tracks that weren't bass-forward – especially classical or acoustic genres. Reducing or disabling the subwoofer easily solved this issue, restoring the balance of mids and highs that makes you feel present with the musicians.

If you’re keeping the sub on, the Dynamic Bass Control feature, which prevents distortion at low frequencies, truly shines with bass-heavy content. You'll notice this most during movie explosions or rumbling aircraft engines, but it also works beautifully with bass-forward tracks like Muse's "Madness" or the dramatic finale of Panic! At the Disco's "Bohemian Rhapsody" cover.

The bottom line

On sale at launch for $1,799.99 (regularly $1,999.99), the Samsung HW-Q990F represents a significant investment, but its exceptional sound quality and feature-rich experience largely justify the premium price tag. For maximum benefit, you'll need a recent Samsung TV with Q-Symphony or, ideally, a 2024 or later model with a neural processor to take advantage of features like Active Voice Amplifier Pro.

There's no doubt this is Samsung's flagship soundbar. It produces rich, immersive sound that makes you feel like you're living in whatever you're watching. The occasional need to dial down the subwoofer for certain musical genres is a minor quibble in an otherwise outstanding package that will dramatically elevate your at-home entertainment.

