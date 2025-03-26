Best Apple Deals from Amazon’s Spring Sale – iPads, AirPods & More

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale runs through March 31, and it’s a good time to pick up Apple gear at real discounts – no Prime membership required. While Apple doesn’t run traditional sales, its products do occasionally see meaningful price drops from retailers, and that’s what we’re seeing here. The most notable savings include $200 off the new M4 iPad Pro, a record-low price on the AirPods Pro 2, and solid savings on the just-released Mac mini M4.

Here’s a look at the best Apple deals available right now.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) 15% off - lowest price ever!

The newest iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, making it the most powerful tablet the company has ever produced. It’s overkill for casual use, but for creative professionals or anyone who wants a true laptop replacement, it delivers. The Ultra Retina XDR OLED display is exceptional, and the hardware is thinner and lighter than ever.

Deal: Now $1,099 – $200 off the $1,299 list price.

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 20% off - lowest price ever!

Apple’s smallest iPad got a big upgrade with the A17 Pro chip, the same one found in the iPhone 15 Pro. That makes it incredibly fast for its size, whether you’re sketching, reading, or gaming. The 8.3-inch display is sharp and bright, and it’s still one of the few tablets you can comfortably use one-handed.

Deal: Now $399 – $100 off the $499 list price.

Apple Pencil Pro 23% off

The Apple Pencil Pro adds subtle but useful features – haptic feedback, a squeeze gesture to switch tools, and barrel roll support for more precise control. It pairs magnetically with supported iPads and charges wirelessly. If you’re using an M4 iPad Pro or the new iPad Air, this is the stylus to get.

Deal: Now $99 – $30 off the $129 list price.

Mac mini (M4, 2024) 12% off

The 2024 Mac mini with the M4 chip offers serious performance in a small package. The base model handles everyday tasks with ease and can push through more demanding work, like video editing. This is the most affordable way to get into Apple’s latest silicon.

Deal: Now $529 – $70 off the $599 list price.

AirPods Max (USB-C) 13% off

Apple’s high-end over-ear headphones combine premium materials, strong active noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS devices. The new USB-C version brings faster charging and future-proof connectivity, making these luxury headphones a little more practical.

Deal: Now $479 – $70 off the $549 list price.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C Charging Case) 32% off - lowest price ever!

With excellent active noise cancellation, a comfortable in-ear fit, and support for Personalized Spatial Audio, the second-gen AirPods Pro remain a top pick for iPhone owners. They are also certified as over-the-counter hearing aids under FDA guidelines, making them a discreet and affordable option for people with mild hearing loss. This deal marks their lowest price yet.

Deal: Now $169 – $79 off the $249 list price.

Read more: AirPods Pro 2 as Hearing Aids Review: Revolutionary, but Flawed

AirPods (4th Gen) 22% off - lowest price ever!

Apple's latest standard AirPods haven’t changed drastically in form, but they benefit from improved sound quality, better battery life, and a USB-C charging case. They're still the go-to wireless earbuds for iPhone owners who want simplicity, comfort, and fast pairing.

Deal: Now $99 – $29 off the $129 list price.

Apple AirTags (4-pack) 26% off

Whether you're prone to misplacing your keys, wallet, or luggage, Apple’s AirTags make tracking down lost items easier through the Find My app. If you're using your iPhone, its ultra-wideband radio will provide precise directions when your AirTag is nearby. A 4-pack is the most economical way to cover your essentials.

Deal: Now $70 – $29 off the $99 list price.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS and Cellular) 32% off

The Apple Watch SE strikes a smart balance between price and features. It skips some high-end sensors but retains core health, fitness, and safety features – including crash detection – with a fast chip and long battery life. For many, it's the best value in Apple’s smartwatch lineup.

Deal: Now $169 – $80 off the $249 list price (GPS model); $219 – $80 off the $299 list price (GPS + Cellular).

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) 19% off - lowest price ever!

This year’s flagship Apple Watch adds a brighter display, faster chip, and a few subtle improvements to health tracking. It’s not a dramatic leap from the Series 9, but if you’re upgrading from an older model, the difference will be noticeable. It’s still the most capable all-around smartwatch for iPhone users.

Deal: Now $299 – $100 off the $399 list price.

