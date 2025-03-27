The Best Headphones on Sale Right Now for Amazon’s Spring Event

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been holding off on buying a new pair of headphones or earbuds, now’s the time to act. Amazon’s Spring Sale, which ends on March 31, 2025, has delivered some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on our favorite models, from top-tier noise-canceling over-ear headphones to budget-friendly open-ear buds. Whether you're looking to block out distractions at work or need a comfortable set of workout earbuds, these deals are worth your attention.

Over-ear activce noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones

Beats Studio Pro – 49% off

At nearly half off, this is one of the lowest pricea I’ve seen on Beats’ premium over-ear headphones. The Studio Pro offers spatial audio, USB-C audio support, and improved noise cancellation over past models. They also work well across platforms, with one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android devices.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – 19% off

These are my top pick for noise-canceling headphones for work. Bose’s signature comfort is matched by excellent ANC, clear call quality, and immersive sound with spatial audio support. They’re ideal for long listening sessions, video calls, and blocking out noisy co-workers.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – 29% off

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 remain one of the best over-ear headphones you can buy, despite being a previous-generation model. The XM4 still deliver some of the best noise cancellation, as well as rich sound, a comfortable fit, and 30-hour battery life. You also get multipoint Bluetooth pairing, wear detection, and responsive touch controls—features that make them a compelling choice, especially at this price.

True wireless earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 – 22% off – lowest price ever!

Google's latest flagship earbuds feature effective active noise cancellation, spatial audio with head tracking, and automatic audio switching across Android devices. They also support clear voice calling and boast deep integration with Pixel phones. While not drastically different from the previous generation, the price drop makes them a better value proposition for Android users.

JLab Go Air Sport+ True Wireless Earbuds – 33% off

If you're looking for a cheap set of workout earbuds, JLab’s Go Air Sport+ deliver surprisingly decent sound, offering deep bass and clear highs for under $20. With secure over-ear hooks and IP55 water resistance, these earbuds are a great backup pair for the gym or running.

JLab JBuds Mini True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – 30% off

These are some of the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market, designed for portability while delivering a balanced sound profile with rich bass and bright highs. The JBuds Mini support Bluetooth multipoint and Google Fast Pair, and they come with a keychain-sized case that makes them easy to carry. However, their size may make the case difficult open for those with large hands.

Soundcore Space A40 – 44% off – lowest price ever!

These under-the-radar earbuds consistently punch above their price class, with adaptive ANC, customizable EQ settings, and strong battery life. They support multipoint connection and wireless charging, making them a versatile, budget-friendly pick for everyday use.

Open-ear headphones

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 neckband bone-conduction headphones– 17% off – lowest price ever!

SHOKZ has long dominated the bone conduction market, and the OpenRun Pro 2 improves on its predecessor with better bass and a more comfortable fit. These are ideal for runners, cyclists, and anyone who wants to hear the world around them while still enjoying music or calls. We awarded them our Techlicious Editor’s Choice award for the best bone-conduction open-ear headphones.

Soundcore C40i by Anker cuff-style earbuds– 20% off – lowest price ever!

We awarded the Soundcore C40i with a Techlicious Editor’s Choice for the best open-ear cuff-style earbuds under $100. With a design that clips on the ear without sealing it, these buds are ideal for people who want to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music or podcasts. The audio quality is impressively full for the category, and the fit is secure and lightweight.

SoundPEATS PearlClip Pro cuff-style earbuds – 38% off – lowest price ever!

If you’re curious about open-ear earbuds but don’t want to spend a lot, the PearlClip Pro is a solid place to start. In our review, we praised them for their lightweight design and well-balanced sound. They offer a comfortable fit for all-day wear and keep your ears open to the environment—ideal for working at home or walking in the city.

