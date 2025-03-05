Techlicious Editor’s Choice Awards: The Best Tech from MWC 2025

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 showcased some of the most exciting innovations in mobile and connected technology, from next-generation smartphones to groundbreaking AI-powered accessories. We looked for products that stood out – not just for their specs, but for how they push technology forward in meaningful ways.

Our Techlicious Editor’s Choice Awards highlight the best of MWC 2025 – the devices that impressed us with their design, functionality, and innovation. Whether it’s a smartphone with a game-changing camera, earbuds that break free from Bluetooth’s limitations, or a pet tracker that works anywhere in the world, these products represent the future of consumer tech.

ANDOPEN SNAPPASS

Traditional access cards are easily lost, stolen, or copied, but SNAPPASS by ANDOPEN introduces a groundbreaking offline biometric 2FA system that ensures only the rightful owner can gain entry. Instead of relying on insecure badges or cloud-stored biometrics, SNAPPASS encrypts facial recognition data directly onto an ID card or mobile wallet, performing a 1:1 biometric check at every authentication point. The best part? It works entirely offline, eliminating privacy concerns while ensuring fast, secure access with no reliance on internet connectivity.

This system is powered by SNAPCHECK, a multi-camera AI authentication module that defends against AI-powered social engineering attacks, deepfakes, and spoofing attempts. With infrared and HDR cameras, wide-angle optics, and advanced liveness detection, SNAPPASS delivers a future-proof security solution that protects both organizations and individuals. SNAPPASS solves a critical security problem with an elegant, privacy-first approach.

Price & Availability: Contact ANDOPEN on Andopen.co.kr for details.

BleeqUp Ranger AI Cycling Camera Glasses

For cyclists who want to capture every moment of their ride without the hassle of multiple devices, the BleeqUp Ranger AI Cycling Glasses are exactly what you need. These lightweight glasses integrate a 1080p action camera, open-ear headphones, and walkie-talkie communication, all in a sleek, road-ready design. Unlike typical smart glasses that offer only short video clips, the Ranger records up to an hour of footage, with an optional helmet-mounted battery pack extending that to five hours. The AI-powered video editing automatically highlights key moments, making it easy to create shareable clips with just a tap.

Read more: BleeqUp Unveils Smart Cycling Glasses with Built-In Camera & Audio

What really sets the BleeqUp Ranger apart is its cyclist-first design. The open-ear audio system allows for clear communication while keeping you aware of your surroundings, a crucial safety feature. The lack of a distracting display means you stay focused on the ride, and built-in voice controls let you operate essential functions hands-free. The BleeqUp Ranger is not just another gadget – it’s a well-thought-out cycling companion that enhances both safety and storytelling.

Price & Availability: Launching on Kickstarter in late March 2025. Sign up to be notified on launch at BleeqUp.com.

HMD Amped Buds

True wireless earbuds are everywhere, but HMD’s Amped Buds provide an innovative way to solve a problem we face all the time – keeping your earbuds and phone powered up. The 1,600 mAh charging case doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your phone wirelessly or via USB-C. That means if your phone dies mid-commute or during a long flight, you’ve got an emergency backup without needing to carry a separate power bank. It’s a small but brilliant touch that makes these earbuds stand out in a crowded market.

Beyond the power-sharing feature, we expect the HMD Amped Buds to deliver solid audio performance. Magnetic attachment ensures a secure fit, and multi-device pairing makes switching between devices seamless. The HMD Amped Buds' charging case is simply practical genius – a feature every pair of earbuds should have.

Price & Availability: Available soon on HMD.com in select regions.

HMD Fusion X1

Parental controls are a must-have for kids’ phones, but too often, they’re third-party apps that are easy to bypass. The HMD Fusion X1 solves this by building parental controls directly into the operating system, making it far more robust and harder for tech-savvy kids to circumvent. Parents can easily manage screen time, app access, and content restrictions without relying on extra downloads or complicated setups. It’s a streamlined approach that gives parents more control and peace of mind.

Beyond its family-friendly features, the Fusion X1 is a well-rounded smartphone with a durable design, solid performance, and long battery life – all at a price that HMD says will make sense for a kid’s first phone. The HMD Fusion X1 prioritizes security and parental oversight in a way that feels natural, not restrictive.

Price & Availability: Available soon on HMD.com in select regions.

Porsche Design Honor Magic7 RSR

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR isn’t just a smartphone – it’s a piece of automotive-inspired luxury you can slip into your pocket. Designed in collaboration with Porsche Design, it brings the sleek, aerodynamic aesthetic of Porsche’s Taycan Turbo S to a high-end smartphone. From the hexagonal camera module resembling Porsche’s signature four-point headlights to the sculpted Peak Line mirroring the contours of Porsche’s hood, every design detail exudes speed, precision, and exclusivity.

Beyond its striking design, the Magic7 RSR is packed with flagship-level performance. It features a 50MP Super Dynamic Falcon Main Camera, a 200MP Ultra-sensitive Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Wide Camera – offering a pro-level photography experience. The LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System ensures rapid and precise focusing, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and AI-powered optimizations push performance to new heights.

Price & Availability: Starting at €1299 on Honor.com, available in Agate Grey and Provence.

Huawei Mate XT

Huawei has delivered a stunning blend of design and innovation with the Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world’s first commercially available triple-folding smartphone. In its most compact form, it offers a 6.4-inch display, but with a smooth unfolding process, it expands to an impressive 10.2 inches – making it a true tablet replacement. This versatility is perfect for productivity, entertainment, and multitasking, offering a level of screen flexibility we haven’t seen before.

Beyond its functionality, the Mate XT Ultimate Design is a work of art. The vegan leather back and precision-crafted aluminum frame elevate the phone to luxury status, while the proprietary hinge technology ensures durability without compromising aesthetics. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design redefines foldable smartphones, delivering a device that is as beautiful as it is practical.

Price & Availability: Visit Huawei.com for details on pricing and regional availability.

KeoTech Keocam

Personal safety tech is often reactive, but Keocam takes a proactive approach by continuously recording a 60-second video loop, ensuring that crucial pre-incident context is always captured. In an emergency, it automatically saves and uploads footage to the cloud while alerting designated contacts with video and GPS data. This wearable personal dashcam is small, lightweight, and features a high-strength magnetic mount, making it easy to attach to clothing or bags.

Read more: Keocam Introduces an Always-On Personal Dashcam for Personal Safety

What makes Keocam stand out is its tamper-proof design – an attacker can’t simply turn it off – and its ability to serve as a deterrent while also providing critical evidence if something happens. With instant emergency response, triple-secure storage, and a 160° wide-angle camera, Keocam is the first truly practical personal security camera.

Price & Availability: Launching Q4 2025. More details at Keocam.com.

Lenovo Magic Bay Modular Secondary Displays Concept

Adding an extra screen to a laptop has always been a hassle, requiring bulky external monitors or awkward clip-on solutions. Lenovo’s Magic Bay Display concept changes that with a modular, snap-on secondary display that connects seamlessly via pogo pins – no cables, no mounting brackets, no fuss. The 8-inch Magic Bay 2nd Display offers a compact way to extend your workspace, while the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept transforms your setup into a full triple-screen workstation with two 13.5-inch, high-resolution displays.

Read more: Lenovo’s Magic Bay Concept: A Clever Take on Modular Displays

From our hands-on experience, Lenovo has nailed the execution. The auto-adjusting brightness, high refresh rates, and efficient power consumption make this one of the most polished portable display concepts we’ve seen. Now, we just need Lenovo to make it a real product.

Price & Availability: Concept device – no official release date yet.

Mophie Powerstation Mini

Portable chargers are essential for staying connected, but the Mophie Powerstation Mini stands out for its ultra-compact design and fast charging capabilities. At just about the size of a lipstick tube (0.98 x 3.4 x 1.06 inches), it packs a 5,000mAh battery – enough to deliver a full phone charge while fitting effortlessly into a pocket or purse. With its 20W USB-C PD port, it can charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 50% in 30 minutes.

The Powerstation Mini is the perfect balance of power and portability. Many small chargers sacrifice speed, but this one delivers fast, reliable power in a form factor you’ll never mind carrying.

Price & Availability: Available in April 2025 for $29.95 on Mophie.com.

SATELLAI Tracker

Most pet trackers rely on cellular networks, making them useless in remote areas. The SATELLAI Pet Tracker eliminates that limitation by utilizing five global satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS) to deliver precise, real-time tracking anywhere in the world. Whether your pet is lost in the city or the wilderness, this tracker ensures you can always locate them.

Read more: SATELLAI Pet Tracker Uses Satellite to Find Your Lost Dog

Beyond tracking, SATELLAI enhances pet health and safety with AI-powered monitoring. It provides insights into your pet’s activity, warns of potential health concerns, and allows for over 100 virtual fences to keep pets safe in designated areas. The IP68-rated dustproof and waterproof design and up to 7 days of battery life make it a practical and durable choice for pet owners.

Price & Availability: Launching early 2025 for $249 on SATELLAI.com.

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G

Smartphone screens can be harsh on the eyes, but TCL’s NXTPAPER technology is designed to reduce eye strain with hardware-level blue light filtering, anti-glare coatings, and adaptive brightness. The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G brings this paper-like display technology to an affordable 5G smartphone, making it an excellent choice for those who spend a lot of time reading or browsing on their phone.

What makes the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G stand out is the NXTPAPER key, which instantly switches the display into a true e-reader mode, offering a comfortable, distraction-free reading experience. The phone also features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, delivering a smooth and responsive experience.

Price & Availability: $199, launching in North America later this year. Learn more about NXTPAPER phones on TCL.com.

TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G

Flagship smartphones often demand a premium price, but TECNO’s CAMON 40 Pro 5G proves you don’t have to spend a fortune for cutting-edge technology. At under $600, this device delivers an AI-enhanced camera system, a stunning AMOLED display, and a premium design, making it an impressive alternative to pricier flagships. With its 50MP main camera and FlashSnap AI for one-tap access to action shots, the camera excels at capturing sharp, vivid images, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Read more: Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Brings AI-Powered Photography to MWC 2025

Beyond photography, TECNO’s AI-powered features elevate everyday usability, from real-time call translation to AI-driven content creation tools. The sleek, durable design – complete with IP69 water and dust resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i – gives it a premium feel that belies its price tag. The TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G strikes an outstanding balance between affordability, innovation, and high-end performance.

Price & Availability: Under $600, availability varies by region.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is making waves in the smartphone world, and for good reason – its new 200MP periscope telephoto lens is setting the benchmark for mobile photography. Whether capturing distant subjects with stunning clarity or framing perfect portrait shots, this camera system should deliver unparalleled detail, low-light performance, and true optical zoom up to 200mm. Combined with Xiaomi’s Leica Summilux lenses and advanced AI imaging tools, it promises to offer one of the most powerful smartphone photography experiences available today.

What also sets the Xiaomi 15 Ultra apart is its optional Photography Kit, which transforms the phone into a true camera replacement. Featuring a detachable thumb grip, shutter buttons, and a filter adapter, this kit provides a more tactile, professional shooting experience than any other smartphone.

Price & Availability: Starting at €1499 on Mi.com, Photography Kit available separately for €199.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro

Wireless earbuds have long been limited by Bluetooth’s compressed audio quality, but the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi change the game by delivering lossless music streaming over WiFi. By bypassing Bluetooth’s bandwidth limitations, these earbuds let you experience unadulterated, studio-quality audio without wires – a first for truly wireless earbuds. For audiophiles who demand pure, uncompressed sound, this is a breakthrough.

Beyond their WiFi streaming innovation, the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro also bring active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and a premium design for all-day comfort. The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Wi-Fi redefine what’s possible in wireless audio, finally delivering lossless sound in a consumer bud.

Price & Availability: Visit Mi.com for details.

