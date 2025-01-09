SATELLAI Pet Tracker Uses Satellite to Find Your Lost Dog

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

There are plenty of tracking collars and other products on the market that promise to help you find lost pets, but all of them have one big flaw: they rely on having cellular service (or, worse, Bluetooth). That can particularly be a problem if you’re out on a wilderness hike and your dog gets away from you, or if you live outside an urban area and your dog slips out of the fence. That’s where the SATELLAI Tracker could really help pet owners: this tracking gadget communicates by satellite. That means there’s no way to get out of range, and you’ll always be able to find your dog’s location.

The SATELLAI Tracker is the first pet tracker to use this technology, resulting in the precise tracking you’ll want if your pet goes missing. Equipped with a Qualcomm 9205S Modem, the tracker connects to the Skylo satellite system, which supports over 680 global networks and offers 99% positional coverage across 180+ countries. Even if there’s spotty cellular coverage, the tracker can transmit an accurate location via satellite.

Existing pet tracking typically use GPS to locate your pet, often with a subscription for cellular service to transmit that location (provided your pet is somewhere with good coverage). You may also use a basic item tracker, like an Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, or Tile. These types of trackers are low cost, but even less reliable since they track by Bluetooth based on the Bluetooth devices your pet may have passed. Both of these may be acceptable if you’re in an urban environment – the denser the better – but are a poor option if you’re off the beaten path.

SATELLAI’s Tracker is a square device that mounts on a padded harness to keep it secure, and features a small solar panel to keep the device charged for around seven days. While it’s larger than your typical GPS tracker, it’s lightweight and comfortable, and won’t hinder your pet’s mobility. The gadget is designed for rugged environments and is IP68 water resistant, so they’ll handle splashes and short swims without issue. It seems like the ideal companion for hiking and other long-range adventures with your pooch.

In addition to tracking, it keeps tabs on your pet’s activity and uses AI to analyze the data and alert you of potential health problems. You can also set up virtual fences, and the tracker even has a smart anti-bark feature that can help you handle behavior problems.

The real question with SATELLAI is the price. Most GPS tracking collars cost around $100, with a subscription that also runs around $100 a year. I would expect both the device itself and the subscription for the SATELLAI Tracker to be more expensive due to the cost of satellite service. However, if your pets are ever somewhere with poor cellular signal, the SATELLAI Tracker could literally be a lifesaver.

The SATELLAI Tracker will be available in April 2025 via Amazon or the SATELLAI website.

