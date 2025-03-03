We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Cycling with a camera, music, and communication gear typically means strapping multiple devices onto your helmet, handlebars, or even your jersey pockets. But BleeqUp Ranger AI Cycling Glasses, unveiled at MWC 2025, pack all of that functionality into a single sleek, lightweight frame.

At just under 50 grams, the BleeqUp Ranger is surprisingly light for everything it packs inside. The UV400, anti-reflective lenses provide full eye protection, while the IP54-rated water resistance ensures they’ll hold up in unexpected rain. If you wear prescription glasses, clip-in lens inserts mean you won’t have to mess with contacts on your rides.

What really sets the Ranger apart, though, is its built-in Full HD action camera. It captures 1080p video at 30fps with a wide 120-degree field of view – ideal for documenting scenic rides, recording personal bests, or ensuring you have footage in case of an accident. A cycling-specialized electronic image stabilization algorithm keeps videos smooth even when tackling bumpy terrain, and the AI-powered auto-highlights feature makes it easy to compile the best moments from your ride.

Battery life is a crucial factor for recording, and the Ranger doesn’t disappoint. The glasses alone record for over an hour, but a helmet-mounted battery pack extends that to five hours – more than enough for a long ride. The battery pack even doubles as a taillight.

The built-in open-ear headphones are one of my favorite features. I’m a big advocate of open-ear headphones while riding, and, unlike in-ear headphones, the BleeqUp Ranger lets you hear both your music and the world around you – crucial for safety on busy roads. The audio is driven through MEMS-enhanced drivers, a relatively new technology that uses solid state technology to deliver sound in a smaller, more efficient package than traditional headphone drivers. The Ranger’s built-in microphones mean you can answer calls hands-free and even use the walkie-talkie function to stay in touch with other riders in a group.

Read more: The Best Open Ear Headphones

BleeqUp’s Ranger glasses also offer:

Cycling route tracking with GPS-powered overlays in video recordings.

Voice control for hands-free operation.

A handlebar-mounted Bluetooth remote for easy control while riding.

BleeqUp solves multiple problems with one device. Instead of managing a helmet cam, earbuds, GPS, and bike lights separately, the Ranger AI Cycling Glasses combine them all in a single package. The video recording and safety features alone make them compelling; add high-quality open-ear audio and AI-powered enhancements, and it’s easy to see the appeal. I’m looking forward to trying out a pair when they come to market.

There’s no official price yet, but the Ranger glasses will launch on Kickstarter later this month. You can sign up to be notified when they launch on Bleequp.com.

[Image credit: BleeqUp]