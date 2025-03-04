Keocam Introduces an Always-On Personal Dashcam for Personal Safety

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At MWC 2025, Keotech Ltd. introduced Keocam, a new category of wearable security technology designed to act as a "personal dashcam." Unlike traditional body cameras or smartphone recording apps that require manual activation, Keocam continuously records in one-minute loops, ensuring that if something happens, the crucial moments leading up to an incident are always captured. If nothing happens, the footage is automatically overwritten. But if a user feels threatened or needs to document an event, pressing a button saves the recording, uploads a copy to the cloud, and alerts emergency contacts.

Ahead of the announcement, I spoke with Brian Pemberton, founder and CEO of Keotech, about what inspired the creation of Keocam and how he envisions it changing personal safety. The idea for Keocam came from a personal experience in his family, after his niece was attacked following an unwanted advance. “My sister sat me down around the table and said, ‘Okay, bro, you're this fancy-pants highfalutin wearable expert. So, what are we going to do to fix this?’” Pemberton told me. That conversation led to the creation of Keocam, a device designed not just to document threats but to deter them before they happen.

Keocam is small and lightweight, measuring just 2.1 x 1.9 inches, with a high-strength magnetic mount that allows users to attach it to clothing or accessories. The camera records in a continuous one-minute loop, ensuring users always have footage leading up to an incident. If an emergency occurs, Keocam saves and uploads the footage, securing a copy in the cloud. Unlike traditional body cams, which store recordings on a single device, Keocam automatically maintains three copies – one on the camera, one on the smartphone, and one in the cloud when an emergency is triggered. This ensures that even if an attacker grabs or destroys the camera, the evidence is preserved.

“If you look at common assaults, sexual assaults, and hate crimes, 80% of those kinds of crimes do not go reported to the police,” Pemberton told me. “The main reason for that is a lack of evidence because people don’t walk around with their smartphone out waiting for some sort of abusive behavior.” By continuously recording, Keocam ensures that if an incident occurs, the user already has proof of what happened in the crucial moments before, during, and after.

Pemberton explained that Keocam isn’t just about recording incidents – it’s about preventing them. “The simple fact of the matter is people behave differently when they know they’re being recorded,” he said. “If you’re driving and you see a speed camera sign, you don’t speed up – you slow down and look out for that camera. That’s the premise behind this device. If you’re looking to avoid conflict, then showing that you’re recording will help defuse the situation in the first place.”

Pemberton acknowledged that some users may worry that an LED indicator showing active recording could escalate tense situations. Keocam has been designed with configurable LED behavior, allowing users to choose whether the camera visibly signals when it’s recording.

Keocam also functions in Sentry Mode, allowing it to serve as a portable security camera for dorm rooms, hotel stays, or personal spaces. Users can place the device in a room, and if motion is detected, it will automatically start recording and alert emergency contacts. Pemberton believes this feature could be particularly useful for college students, who experience a high rate of sexual assault in dorm settings.

Another key focus of our conversation was data security and encryption. Pemberton emphasized that Keocam’s cloud storage is fully encrypted. However, company employees do have access to comply with court orders or to provide video to law enforcement at your request.

Keocam features a 160-degree wide-angle camera, IP67-rated water resistance, and a three-hour battery life, with USB-C fast charging that allows users to quickly recharge on the go. If connected to a power bank, the camera can record indefinitely.

Keocam will be available for purchase in Q4 2025, with a retail price expected to fall between $129 and $149. Users will need a $4.99/month subscription for cloud storage, though discounted six-month and annual plans will be available. While Keotech is considering a crowdfunding launch, the company is also in discussions with potential retail and distribution partners. For more details, visit Keocam.com.

[Image credit: KeoTech Ltd.]