As someone who spends far too many hours seated at my desk, I understand the importance of investing in an office chair that offers both proper support and long-term comfort. And since each one of us is shaped differently, getting those levels of support and comfort dialed in requires your chair to provide the necessary adjustments to tailor your seat to your…well…seat.

The FlexiSpot C7 Ergonomic Office Chair, which I have been testing in my office for the past month (along with my colleague), manages to accomplish that task admirably. And coming in sub-$350 (depending on what sale they're currently running) makes the C7 far more affordable than similar choices from premium manufacturers, such as the Herman Miller Aeron or the Steelcase Karman.

There are some sacrifices. Material quality is lower than a Herman Miller, and the C7 is recommended for folks 5'4" and taller. But it's easy for me to recommend the C7 to most people looking to buy a new office chair and who don't want to get a second job to pay for it.

+ Pros – Cons Highly customizable, with numerous adjustments

Sturdy construction

Comfortable mesh seat and effective lumbar support

Excellent value for money Materials not as premium as those found in high-end office chairs

Assembly instructions could be clearer

May not be suitable for users shorter than 5'4" or taller than 6'5" "The C7 offers excellent support, adjustability, and comfort without breaking the bank."

Shipping and assembly

The FlexiSpot C7 arrives in a compact package with a shipping weight of 56 lbs. Assembly is relatively straightforward, although having two people available is helpful given the chair's weight of 55 lbs.

One minor issue we encountered during assembly was a mismatch between the provided bolts and the instructions. There were extra bolts that prevented the base from attaching properly, and our seat bottom had more attachment holes than indicated, leading to initial confusion. However, we were able to figure it out and complete the assembly process without too much difficulty. Clearer instructions are an area for improvement.

Materials and build quality

The FlexiSpot C7 is solidly built, with a sturdy base and durable materials. However, compared to higher-end office chairs like those from Steelcase or Herman Miller, the C7's materials feel slightly less premium. The plastic components have more visible molding seams and a less dense feel, somewhat reminiscent of the difference in trim quality between a Honda and an Audi.

The C7 I tested had a mesh seat, which keeps you cooler throughout the day. A foam seat is available if you prefer more cradled support.

The C7 comes with a 10-year warranty.

Adjustability

The FlexiSpot C7 boasts an array of adjustments to customize the chair to your body proportions and working style. The seat is a generous 21" wide, and the depth can be adjusted from 17" to 20", as well as tilted. Seat height spans from 19.3" to 22.6", which FlexiSpot says is designed to accommodate users between 5'4" and 6'5". The chair also features 3D adjustable armrests (slide front/back, up/down, and swivel in/out), and the back recline position ranges from 93° to 128°, with a tension adjuster. The headrest, too, can be adjusted up and down and tilted up to 45°.

An optional footrest is also available for additional leg support. I did not get one with my review unit, as this was being used at a desk, so I didn't have the opportunity to test it.

In short, you have a lot of choices here.

Comfort and ergonomics

During our month-long testing period, both my colleague (5'4" woman) and I (5'7" man) found the FlexiSpot C7 to be extremely comfortable. Despite my colleague being at the edge of the recommended 5'4" minimum height, she had no issues adjusting the chair to suit her needs. The mesh seat offers firm support, while the dynamic lumbar support (it moves with you as you lean back) works effectively in various sitting positions, keeping the back well-supported, whether sitting upright or reclining.

The armrests are comfortable and easily adjustable, contributing to the overall ergonomic design of the chair. We both found that the C7 promoted good posture and provided ample support during long working hours.

Compared to other office chairs I have tested, such as those from Steelcase and Herman Miller, the C7 holds its own in terms of comfort and ergonomics. While the materials may not be quite as luxurious, the C7's adjustability and support are on par with more expensive options. After a month of use, both my colleague and I were highly satisfied with the chair's performance.

Value for money

At the time of writing, the FlexiSpot C7 is on sale for $339.99, marked down from its full price of $658.99. While the frequent sales make the full price seem a bit misleading, the discounted price represents excellent value for money, considering the chair's features, comfort, and durability.

Compared to premium office chairs that can cost well over $1,000, the C7 offers a compelling balance of quality and affordability.

The bottom line

After extensively testing the FlexiSpot C7 for a month, I can confidently recommend this chair to anyone seeking a comfortable, supportive, and adjustable office chair at a reasonable price point. While the materials may not be as high-end as those found in more expensive chairs, the C7's build quality is impressive, considering its price.

If you're in the market for an office chair that offers excellent support, adjustability, and comfort without breaking the bank, the FlexiSpot C7 is worth considering. Its combination of features, durability, and affordability make it a strong contender in the mid-range office chair market.

