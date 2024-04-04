New Roomba Mopvac Under $300: Get Top-Tier Cleaning on a Budget

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

iRobot, the pioneering company behind the Roomba robot vacuum, just introduced a new entry-level model that promises to make advanced cleaning technology more accessible than ever. Priced at a wallet-friendly $275, the Roomba Combo Essential is set to replace the company's popular 600 series. It offers a host of upgraded features and core technologies shared with iRobot's higher-end models.

At the core of the Combo Essential is the iRobot OS, the same operating system that powers the company's flagship Roomba Combo j9+ ($1,399). Both models use iRobot's state-of-the-art navigation technology to ensure your floors are cleaned in neat, efficient rows for thorough coverage. However, the Combo Essential doesn't have the real-time tracking and room-specific cleaning preferences of the j9 series.

The iRobot Home app brings personalized cleaning features and is designed to integrate with popular smart home systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. With the app, you can program the robot to clean when you leave the house and access Clean Map reports showing the cleaned areas, along with other stats like cleaning duration.

However, unlike other Roomba Combo series, the Combo Essential doesn't create Smart Maps. Smart Maps allow for Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones, letting you focus cleaning on specific areas or avoid certain spots. Despite this limitation, iRobot hasn't cut the wrong corners: the Combo Essential still offers a comprehensive set of features.

Read more: iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: A Smarter, More Powerful Robotic Mopvac

Compared to the outgoing 600 series, the Combo Essential boasts a range of upgraded features that make it an even more compelling choice. In addition to its vacuum function, this new model introduces mopping capabilities, allowing you to tackle both sweeping and mopping tasks with a single device. The Combo Essential delivers 20 times more suction power and a 25% improvement in hard floor dirt pickup performance compared to its predecessor, ensuring a deeper clean with each run. Plus, with an extended battery life of 120 minutes (up from 90 minutes), this robot vacuum can tackle even larger homes without needing frequent recharging.

Read more: Are Personal Air Purifiers Worth It? The EPA Weighs In

The Combo Essential represents a significant step forward for iRobot's entry-level offering. By bringing advanced features and core technologies from its premium models to a more affordable price point, iRobot is making cutting-edge cleaning performance accessible. Whether you're a first-time robot vacuum buyer or looking to upgrade from an older model, the Combo Essential is worth considering.

The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is available on iRobot's website for $275 now and will be on sale on Amazon and other retailers starting April 7, 2024.

[Image credit: iRobot]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.