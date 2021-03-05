Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Can an iPhone be Hacked?

Use It

author photo

How to Hide Your Orders on Amazon

by on March 05, 2021
in Tips & How-Tos, Shopping :: 0 comments

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Want to keep your more personal purchases private from a nosy spouse or child? Amazon’s leaves your purchase history readily accessible through the “Returns & Orders” tab at the top of every page. But you can easily hide orders on Amazon from prying eyes by archiving them. Here’s how.

The best way to hide your Amazon orders is to archive them so they don’t show up in your regular orders list. The option to archive an order is only available when browsing Amazon on your computer or by using your phone’s web browser in desktop mode. You can’t use an app or Alexa device to perform this function.

1. On your computer go to Amazon.com (see instructions below on how to view a desktop version of the Amazon website on your phone)

2. Click on the “Returns & Orders” tab.

Archive order on Amazon

3. Find the item you want to hide in your orders list.

4. Below the order with the item you want to hide, click on “Archive order.”

5. In the pop-up window, click “Archive order” again.

Once your order has been archived, it won’t appear under “Returns & Orders.” If you need to find your order, you can go to  “Account & Lists” and scroll down and select “Archived Orders.” You’ll need to log-in again to your Amazon account before you see your archive orders. You can choose to “Unarchive Order” if you want to return your order to your regular order list.

Amazon account page

How to request a desktop website on your iPhone

Safari request desktop site

To view a desktop version of a web page on your iPhone (using the Safari browser app), tap on the double AA in the URL bar and you’ll see “Request Desktop Website.” When you click on a link in desktop mode, you will continue to see the desktop version of the site.

How to request a desktop website on your Android phone

Chrome request desktop site

To view a desktop website on your Android phone, tap the triple dots in the upper right of the screen of the Chrome browser app to open the menu. Then tap on “Desktop site.” When you click on a link in desktop mode, you will continue to see the desktop version of the site.

[Image credit: Shopping on Amazon via BigStockPhoto, screenshots via Techlicious]



Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships
Newsletter Archive
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.

site design: Juxtaprose