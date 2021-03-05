How to Hide Your Orders on Amazon

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Want to keep your more personal purchases private from a nosy spouse or child? Amazon’s leaves your purchase history readily accessible through the “Returns & Orders” tab at the top of every page. But you can easily hide orders on Amazon from prying eyes by archiving them. Here’s how.

The best way to hide your Amazon orders is to archive them so they don’t show up in your regular orders list. The option to archive an order is only available when browsing Amazon on your computer or by using your phone’s web browser in desktop mode. You can’t use an app or Alexa device to perform this function.

1. On your computer go to Amazon.com (see instructions below on how to view a desktop version of the Amazon website on your phone)

2. Click on the “Returns & Orders” tab.

3. Find the item you want to hide in your orders list.

4. Below the order with the item you want to hide, click on “Archive order.”

5. In the pop-up window, click “Archive order” again.

Once your order has been archived, it won’t appear under “Returns & Orders.” If you need to find your order, you can go to “Account & Lists” and scroll down and select “Archived Orders.” You’ll need to log-in again to your Amazon account before you see your archive orders. You can choose to “Unarchive Order” if you want to return your order to your regular order list.

How to request a desktop website on your iPhone

To view a desktop version of a web page on your iPhone (using the Safari browser app), tap on the double AA in the URL bar and you’ll see “Request Desktop Website.” When you click on a link in desktop mode, you will continue to see the desktop version of the site.

How to request a desktop website on your Android phone

To view a desktop website on your Android phone, tap the triple dots in the upper right of the screen of the Chrome browser app to open the menu. Then tap on “Desktop site.” When you click on a link in desktop mode, you will continue to see the desktop version of the site.

[Image credit: Shopping on Amazon via BigStockPhoto, screenshots via Techlicious]