How to Cancel Amazon Subscribe & Save

by Suzanne Kantra on May 17, 2024

Updated on 5/17/2024 with new screenshots and instructions.

Over the years, I’ve used Amazon’s Subscribe & Save to make sure we’re always stocked with toothpaste, granola bars, and assorted other items. The automatic deliveries and 5-15 percent savings (depends on how many items are in your auto-delivery) are great until you’ve had enough of one product. For some goods, it's difficult to judge how often you need a refill, and you can easily end up dealing with a stockpile or scrambling to cover the gaps. That's when it's time to cancel Subscribe & Save for the product or just cancel the next shipment.

Canceling Subscribe & Save is not intuitive, but it is easy if you know how. Here are the steps for canceling Amazon Subscribe & Save.

How to cancel all future shipments of Subscribe & Save

1. Go to the Amazon Subscribe & Save page.

2. Go to the Subscriptions tab and click on the image of the product you want to cancel (do not click on the link to the frequency of your subscription).

Amazon site screenshot showing subscription management page with subscriptions tab pointed out and a coffee pods subscription with the photo pointed out. Below are the next delivery date and the delivery frequecy.

3. Select Cancel subscription.

Amazon Subscribe and Save product pop up showing the product, delivery and delivery date on the left and the options to change your delivery schedule, change product options, don't need this item anymore or cancel your subscription.

4. Select your reason for canceling from the pulldown menu (yes, you have to choose a reason) and then click the Cancel my subscription button.

Pop up window on product page showing the cancelations options: stop my next delivery, select reason for cancellation, and cancel my subscription.

How to cancel the next shipment of Subscribe & Save

1. Go to the Amazon Subscribe & Save page.

2. In the Deliveries tab, Click the Skip button

3. Click on Yes, skip this item.

Pop up window on product page showing the button Yes, skip this item.

[Image credit: Screenshots via Techlicious, Canva]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

Discussion loading

gravatar

From Lou on June 04, 2022 :: 7:52 pm


I cannot find a way to cancel subscribe and save…I want to cancel them all.

Reply

gravatar

From Mike Hansen on June 25, 2022 :: 5:58 pm


looks like she is just another amazon shill that purports solutions that don’t exist.  There is no cancel button!

Reply

gravatar

From Suzanne Kantra on June 29, 2022 :: 1:41 pm


Did you click on the image of the product on your Subscribe and Save page? If you click on the text link, you won’t see the cancel option. I’ve updated the screenshots to clarify.

Reply

gravatar

From bert on July 04, 2022 :: 5:10 pm


we need to know how to cancel the subscribe and save
feature,  Not individual items, not all items.

Reply

gravatar

From Josh Kirschner on July 05, 2022 :: 6:49 pm


Are you asking to stop Subscribe & Save from appearing as an option for ordering? You can’t turn off that feature of the Amazon site, it’s just part of how the site works.

gravatar

From Joe on September 23, 2022 :: 11:56 am


To cancel a feature on the Amazon site one would need to convince Amazon to remove the feature from their site.

Maybe become a majority shareholder or get enough shareholders together to form a collective majority then use that position to demand the feature be canceled.

Sounds silly right? Because it is. It’s a feature on their site. If you don’t like it don’t use it (the site or the feature.) Vote with your dollars.

Maybe they’ll cancel it and you can go back to Amazon or maybe you’ll just be happier shopping somewhere else that doesn’t have that feature.

gravatar

From Joan Sutton on October 28, 2022 :: 12:15 am


And it didn’t work.  When I clicked on the image nothing happened.  When I looked at the Subscriptions menu, there is no cancel option.  I think this is wrong of Amazon to make it so difficult.  I’ll be calling them tomorrow.

Reply

gravatar

From Joan Sutton on October 28, 2022 :: 12:13 am


Obviously the good people at Amazon do not want us to cancel our subscribe and save subscriptions, as there is no cancel button anywhere.  Instead I had to just change it to deliver every 6 months, but I really wanted to cancel the subscription. I cannot find a way to do that, though I followed all the instructions given.

Reply

gravatar

From Mary Zapp on January 06, 2023 :: 3:14 pm


I have been battling with Amazon Subscribe and Save for months, only to be discouraged, and give up, thank you for this- it makes me angry that Amazon does this, even their instructions are NOT anywhere as clear as yours.  I could not find it in Amazon help.  This is frustrating to say the least.  I will make a complaint to Amazon this is wrong!

Reply

gravatar

From AzDayton on March 05, 2023 :: 3:41 pm


My problem with Subscribe & Save is that it now comes up as the DEFAULT.  Which means if I’m not paying attention, I can end up with a weekly subscription for an expensive, one-time purchase.

Having it as the default is darn close to fraud, and I can’t wait until someone with some horsepower calls them on this misbehavior.  But then, it’s Amazon.  They’ve always been all about innovative new ways of cramming merchandise down our throats.

Reply

gravatar

gravatar

From Jon on May 30, 2023 :: 8:12 pm


Ever since I used the Subscribe & Save ONE time, it is now MY DEFAULT OPTION on EVERYTHING I try to purchase and there is NO WAY TO TURN THAT OFF AND HAVE 1-TIME PURCHASE BE MY DEFAULT OPTION.

They’re literally trying to TRICK EVERYONE who’s used this option once into ACCIDENTALLY doing it on EVERY future purchase they make.

Oh yeah, I want to subscribe and save on pillows!

Reply

gravatar

From JON on August 13, 2023 :: 9:50 pm


To remove Subscribe & Save from being the default option, you have to cancel all your subscribe and save orders.

Only then will it stop being the default choice.

Reply

gravatar

From Lmaris on October 03, 2023 :: 8:44 pm


have to do item by item?

What a waste of time.  I agree, the original author is an Amazon shill.

Reply

