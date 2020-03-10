How to Connect Jabra Headphones, Earbuds & Headsets to Bluetooth

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Jabra offers a wide range of headphone, earbud and headset models and the Bluetooth pairing process varies depending on the type of product you have. So if you're having trouble figuring out how to connect your Jabra device to Bluetooth, follow these steps:

Turn on pairing mode for your Jabra device (see specific instructions below) Find your Jabra device on your phone or laptop and pair them Confirm successful pairing Troubleshoot your Bluetooth connection.

1. Turn on pairing mode for your Jabra headphones, earbuds or headset

This is where things get a little tricky because there are a number of different pairing methods, depending on which model Jabra device you have. However, most fall into one of three categories, so I'll outline the process for each here:

Headphones & earbuds with a Multi-function button on the side (models include the Elite Active 75t, Elite 75t, Elite 65t, Elite Active 65t, Elite Sport, Evolve 65t, Elite Active 45e and Sport Pace)

Start with your headphones or earbuds turned off. Press and hold (3 seconds) the Multi-function button (either 3 or 5 seconds depending on model) until the Bluetooth LED flashes and the headphones announce they are in pairing mode. For earbuds, take them out of the charging case and use the button on the right earbud for pairing.

Mono headsets without a charging case (models include Talk 5, Talk 15, Talk 25, Talk 30, Talk 35 and Talk 45)

Start with your Jabra Talk headset turned on by sliding the On/Off switch to the On position. Press and hold the Answer/End button for 3 seconds until the Bluetooth LED flashes and the Jabra Talk announces it is in pairing mode.

Mono headsets with a charging case (models include Talk 55)

Dock your Jabra Talk 55 in the charging case and make sure the case is charged. Press and hold the Battery status button on the bottom of the charging case for 3 seconds until the LED flashes blue.

2. Find your Jabra device on your phone or laptop and pair them

Android. Go to Settings and turn on Bluetooth. In Bluetooth click “Pair new device”. When you see your Jabra headphones or headset come up in the list, tap it and it should be paired with your phone.

iPhone. Go to Settings and then Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth. Look for your Jabra device under “OTHER DEVICES” and tap on it to connect.

MacOS. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Preferences, then click Bluetooth. Select your Jabra device from the list, then click Connect. If asked, click Accept.

Windows 10. Open “Bluetooth & other devices” in the System Settings either by clicking on your Bluetooth button in the tool bar and selecting “Show Bluetooth devices”. If the Bluetooth button is hidden, you'll find it under the upward arrow on the task bar at the bottom of your display (see below).

When the Add a device window comes up, click “Bluetooth”. Look for your Jabra device in the list and tap on it to connect. Alternatively, search for “Bluetooth” in your Windows search box. When the Bluetooth & other devices window comes up, make sure Bluetooth is on then click “Add Bluetooth or other device” and select your device from the list.

3. Confirm successful pairing

When you have successfully paired your Jabra device to your phone or laptop, the LED will stop blinking.

4. Troubleshooting your Bluetooth connection

If you have followed the steps above and your device still isn’t pairing, try clearing your existing paired devices on your phone or laptop and re-pair to your headphones or headset. If this doesn't work, get more ideas in our detailed guide on how to fix Bluetooth pairing problems.

[Image credits: Jabra, Techlicious]