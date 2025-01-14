Tech Made Simple

Blast From the Past: Aiwa Retro Boombox Brings Back Mixtape Magic

by Josh Kirschner on January 14, 2025

For all the futuristic gadgets and groundbreaking technology we saw at CES 2025, the Aiwa Retro Boombox was delightfully…old. With a design that screams nostalgia and functionality that nods to modern needs, this is the boombox the 17-year-old me would’ve obsessed over. Hoist it onto your shoulder, pop in a cassette or CD, and let the music take you back.

The Aiwa Retro Boombox is carried by its built-in handle

The boombox embraces its retro roots with bold colors like yellow and aqua blue, VU meters, and a carrying handle, yet offers modern convenience with Bluetooth 5.0, USB inputs, and dual microphone jacks for karaoke on demand. Whether you’re rediscovering old mixtapes or streaming from your phone, it’s a boombox that knows how to have fun while keeping up with the times.

The Retro Boombox doesn’t just look the part – it delivers 60 watts of power, delivered through dual drivers and dual tweeters. Perfect for impressing the ladies while ensuring old folks tell you to turn that music down.

Key features to wow your friends include:

  • Cassette and CD playback with recording capabilities, perfect for revisiting or creating mixtapes.
  • An integrated FM/AM radio to tune into your local indie stations.
  • Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless streaming and USB/AUX inputs.

The Aiwa Retro Boombox reminds us that technology doesn’t always have to be cutting-edge to be fun.

The Retro Boombox is set to launch in spring 2025, with pricing to be announced.

[Image credit: Aiwa]

