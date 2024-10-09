We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With Amazon's Prime Day offering deep discounts, I've curated my top picks of the best streaming players and TVs that are on sale – products I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend (and would love to own myself) at prices of up to 45% off. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality streaming stick for effortless access to your favorite shows or a stunning QLED, OLED, or Mini-LED TV to transform your home theater, these deals offer exceptional value.

From compact streaming solutions to large-screen TVs that provide a true cinematic experience, there's something here for every entertainment setup. Here’s my rundown of the standout deals and why each one is worth considering.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV

QLED TVs

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) TVs use a layer of quantum dots between the LED backlight and the LCD screen, enhancing brightness and color accuracy. This technology excels in delivering vibrant colors and high peak brightness, making it ideal for well-lit rooms where glare might be an issue. QLEDs are known for their longevity and can display content for many hours without the risk of burn-in, which is a common concern for OLEDs. However, QLEDs rely on backlighting, so their black levels and contrast aren't as deep as those of OLED TVs. As a result, in dimly lit environments, the difference in black levels and the slight halo effect around bright objects can be more noticeable​.

55” Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV: $415 (31% off)

This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a budget-friendly option with impressive performance, featuring rich colors and a high contrast ratio. It’s now at its lowest price ever, making it an excellent time to invest in a smart TV with built-in Alexa and compatibility with major streaming services.

Get the deal on Amazon: $415 instead of $599

98” TCL Q65 (model 98Q651G) QLED TV: $1,799 (40% off)

An amazing deal if you’re seeking a truly large screen, the TCL Q65 offers a 98-inch display with the vivid colors and brightness of QLED technology. This deal makes it more affordable if you want a cinematic experience at home without a hefty price tag, and it comes with a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIX for purchases made before December 31, 2024

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,799 instead of $2,999

OLED TVs

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs are celebrated for their ability to produce true blacks, as each pixel can be individually turned off to avoid emitting light. This feature provides exceptional contrast, making OLEDs ideal for dark rooms and delivering a more cinematic experience. OLEDs also offer excellent viewing angles, maintaining image quality even when viewed from the side. However, they tend to be more expensive than other display types, and there's a potential risk of burn-in if static images remain on the screen for extended periods. Additionally, while OLEDs can reach impressive peak brightness levels, they typically fall short of the brightness QLEDs can achieve, making them less suitable for very bright environments.

55” Samsung S85D Series QN55S85D 4K OLED TV (2024 model): $997 (41% off)

The Samsung S85D OLED delivers deep blacks and rich colors, creating a theater-like experience at home. Although not the flagship model, it’s a great choice for those seeking high-quality OLED performance without the premium price. With its current discount, it’s an excellent value for a top-tier screen.

Get the deal on Amazon: $997 instead of $1,697

65” LG OLED evo C4 Series (2024 model): $1,496 (45% off)

LG’s C4 Series is known for its exceptional picture quality, offering deep blacks and vibrant colors that make movies and games look stunning. This significant discount makes it accessible at a price point usually reserved for entry-level OLED models, providing excellent value for those who want a premium viewing experience.

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,496 instead of $2,699

65” Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV (2024 model): $1,698 (32% off)

This model offers excellent picture quality, even in bright rooms, thanks to Sony's advanced image processing. While it’s not a QD-OLED, this Bravia TV still delivers stunning contrast and colors, making it a compelling choice at its discounted price.

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,698 instead of $2,499

77” LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV (2023 model): $1,796 (22% off)

The LG B3 Series delivers impressive OLED performance with deep blacks and vibrant colors, offering a cinematic viewing experience at home. This 77-inch model is ideal for those looking to upgrade to a larger screen without sacrificing image quality.

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,796 instead of $2,296

Mini-LED TVs

Mini-LED technology improves upon traditional LED backlighting by using smaller, more numerous LEDs. This enables finer control of brightness levels and significantly enhances contrast by reducing light blooming around bright objects on dark backgrounds. Mini-LED TVs are especially good for HDR content, providing deep blacks and bright highlights, making them versatile for various lighting conditions. Compared to OLEDs, Mini-LEDs are less prone to burn-in and can achieve higher brightness levels, but they still don't match OLED’s pixel-level light control and infinite contrast. While they offer better black levels than standard LED TVs, some viewers may notice subtle blooming in extremely high-contrast scenes​.

65” TCL QM Series (model 65QM851G) Mini-LED Ultra 4K TV: $998 (33% off)

The TCL QM Series combines the precision of Mini-LED technology with a wide color range and deep blacks, making it perfect for HDR content. It’s a great choice for gamers and sports fans thanks to its quick response time, and the current discount offers substantial savings.

Get the deal on Amazon: $998 instead of $1,499

75” Hisense U7 Series 75U7N Mini-LED 4K TV (2024 model): $997 (33% off)

The Hisense U7N offers excellent brightness, contrast, and quick response times, making it an ideal option for sports and gaming. Its Mini-LED backlighting provides deeper blacks and more detailed shadows, now available at a great discount. The 65-inch Hisense U7N is also on sale for 32% off ($747 instead of $1,099).

Get the deal on Amazon: $997 instead of $1,499

85” Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K TV (2024 Model): $1,797 (36% off)

With bright and vibrant visuals, the Hisense U8N stands out among large-screen options, offering a wide color gamut and deep blacks.

This deal is an opportunity to get a high-performance TV at a significantly lower price, perfect for creating a home theater experience. This TV was already a great deal, but now the price point is jaw-dropping!

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,797 instead of $2,799

Streaming media players

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $34 instead of $59 – 42% off

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now at a record-low price for Prime Day, offering fast performance with its upgraded processor and support for WiFi 6E, ensuring smoother streaming even when multiple devices are connected. It also features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, making it a great choice for those seeking a premium streaming experience. Its compact design makes it ideal for traveling, and the low price makes it a perfect stocking stuffer.

Get the deal on Amazon: $34 instead of $59

Roku Ultra (2024 model): $79 (21% off)

The recently launched Roku Ultra (2024) is already on sale, offering premium streaming with support for WiFi 6, which is great for households with multiple devices competing for bandwidth. It includes Roku’s best remote, which has backlit keys and is rechargeable, making it a convenient addition to any setup. The deal provides a chance to experience one of Roku’s top models at a reduced price​.

Get the deal on Amazon: $79 instead of $99

[Image credit: Amazon]