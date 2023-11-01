Tech Made Simple

Amazon’s 65" Omni QLED TV Now Available at 25% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on November 01, 2023


The Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K TV is currently on sale for $599, a significant markdown of 25% from its original price of $799. This 4K QLED TV is part of Amazon's flagship line of self-branded smart TVs and has an impressive suite of features, making it a great value at this low price.

Amazon Omni QLED TV Showing the Ambient Experience

Quantum Dot LED (QLED) TVs, like this Omni Series TV, are just one step down in image quality from Mini LED TVs, which dominate the premium TV market. So can expect vibrant, accurate colors and decent contrast from the Omni QLED. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10, and HLG for enhanced image quality, and has a 60Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for movies and everyday viewing.

The Amazon Fire TV, naturally, uses the Fire TV smart platform. I've been testing smart TV devices for years and have found Fire TV to on par with the best. In addition, it is especially useful for households with Alexa devices because Alexa is integrated into Fire TV and accessible via the included voice remote control. Plus, you'll appreciate Ambient Experience, which transforms your TV into an Alexa smart display when it's not being used. Sensors detect when you're in the room and will shut off Ambient Experience when you're not to save energy.

Multiple other professional reviewers have selected the Omni Series TV as a great budget-friendly option, and with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from nearly 2,000 reviews, it's clear that customers are satisfied with their purchase.

At $599, the 65-inch Amazon Omni QLED is an attractive option for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

[Image credit: Amazon]

