Apple Watch SE Gen 2 Sees Major Price Drop – Now $60 Off

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve had your eye on an Apple Watch, the Watch SE Gen 2 GPS is on sale now starting at $189 – $60 off the regular price of $249. That is the lowest it’s been since Black Friday week 2023.

The Watch SE Gen 2 is Apple’s entry-level Watch, but no one would call it a budget item. It has Emergency SOS crash detection, heart rate monitoring for sports and irregular rhythms, and 50-meter water resistance so you can swim while wearing it.

With its sale price of $189, it’s less than half the price of the Series 9, and you’re giving up very little. The main difference is in the display. The SE Gen 2 screens aren’t always on and are a little smaller and not quite as bright. In addition, the heart rate sensor doesn’t perform an ECG. And the SE Gen 2 doesn’t have a temperature sensor for estimating ovulation. These differences are slight in the face of the huge price gap.

You can purchase the Watch SE Gen 2 GPS in 40 or 44mm screen sizes starting at $189, down from $249.

[Image credit: Apple]