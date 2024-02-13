Tech Made Simple

Apple Watch SE Gen 2 Sees Major Price Drop – Now $60 Off

by Suzanne Kantra on February 13, 2024

If you’ve had your eye on an Apple Watch, the Watch SE Gen 2 GPS is on sale now starting at $189 – $60 off the regular price of $249. That is the lowest it’s been since Black Friday week 2023.

The Watch SE Gen 2 is Apple’s entry-level Watch, but no one would call it a budget item. It has Emergency SOS crash detection, heart rate monitoring for sports and irregular rhythms, and 50-meter water resistance so you can swim while wearing it.

With its sale price of $189, it’s less than half the price of the Series 9, and you’re giving up very little. The main difference is in the display. The SE Gen 2 screens aren’t always on and are a little smaller and not quite as bright. In addition, the heart rate sensor doesn’t perform an ECG. And the SE Gen 2 doesn’t have a temperature sensor for estimating ovulation. These differences are slight in the face of the huge price gap.

You can purchase the Watch SE Gen 2 GPS in 40 or 44mm screen sizes starting at $189, down from $249.

