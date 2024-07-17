Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems | Complete Guide to Facebook Privacy | How to Block Spam Calls | Snapchat Symbol Meaning

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Blink Mini 2 Security Cameras Just $19.99

by Elizabeth Harper on July 17, 2024

Amazon’s Blink-brand home security cameras have always offered high-quality video at a low price, but for Prime Day, the new Blink Mini 2 camera is down to just $19.99 from its regular price of $39.99. The camera was already a good deal – particularly compared to the Ring cameras and Nest cameras, which tend to run about $100 – but this discount makes it a Prime Day steal.

White Blink Mini 2 camera mounted on a blue house

The cameras are 1080p with night vision (in color, thanks to a tiny built-in spotlight), motion detection, and two-way audio. Unlike most home security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is an indoor/outdoor camera, but you have to buy the weather-resistant adaptor bundle if you intend to use it outside – it adds another $10 to the price, so if you want to use these cameras outdoors they’re $29.99 each during this sale. That’s still a great price for a camera.

The hook for these budget-friendly camera models is, of course, the subscription. Like similar cameras, advanced features – including recording and video history – require an additional subscription fee. Without a subscription, even the amount of video you can view live is limited to five minutes, which makes using the gadget a little difficult. Fortunately, the subscription is as budget-friendly as the device itself: Blink Basic subscription costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. However, the basic plan only includes one device, so if you’re planning to pick up several Blink cameras during this sale, you’ll need the Blink Plus subscription for $10 per month ($100 per year).

Read more: 7 Ways to Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen

And if you want to build a full home security system with Blink cams, there are deals on bundles, too, like this bundle of one Blink Mini 2 and three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $114.98 (down from the regular price of $289. The pricier Blink Outdoor 4 is a battery-powered camera, which makes it extremely easy to set up anywhere you need a camera, indoors or outdoors. It’s a great deal in its own right, on sale for $39.99 (down from $99.99). But the Blink Mini 2 remains the best bargain, with cameras inexpensive enough to put them anywhere you might possibly want a camera – particularly now, when they only cost $20.

[Image credit: Amazon]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Home Safety & Security, Blog, Shopping, Hot Deals


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.