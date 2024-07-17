Blink Mini 2 Security Cameras Just $19.99

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Amazon’s Blink-brand home security cameras have always offered high-quality video at a low price, but for Prime Day, the new Blink Mini 2 camera is down to just $19.99 from its regular price of $39.99. The camera was already a good deal – particularly compared to the Ring cameras and Nest cameras, which tend to run about $100 – but this discount makes it a Prime Day steal.

The cameras are 1080p with night vision (in color, thanks to a tiny built-in spotlight), motion detection, and two-way audio. Unlike most home security cameras, the Blink Mini 2 is an indoor/outdoor camera, but you have to buy the weather-resistant adaptor bundle if you intend to use it outside – it adds another $10 to the price, so if you want to use these cameras outdoors they’re $29.99 each during this sale. That’s still a great price for a camera.

The hook for these budget-friendly camera models is, of course, the subscription. Like similar cameras, advanced features – including recording and video history – require an additional subscription fee. Without a subscription, even the amount of video you can view live is limited to five minutes, which makes using the gadget a little difficult. Fortunately, the subscription is as budget-friendly as the device itself: Blink Basic subscription costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. However, the basic plan only includes one device, so if you’re planning to pick up several Blink cameras during this sale, you’ll need the Blink Plus subscription for $10 per month ($100 per year).

Read more: 7 Ways to Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen

And if you want to build a full home security system with Blink cams, there are deals on bundles, too, like this bundle of one Blink Mini 2 and three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $114.98 (down from the regular price of $289. The pricier Blink Outdoor 4 is a battery-powered camera, which makes it extremely easy to set up anywhere you need a camera, indoors or outdoors. It’s a great deal in its own right, on sale for $39.99 (down from $99.99). But the Blink Mini 2 remains the best bargain, with cameras inexpensive enough to put them anywhere you might possibly want a camera – particularly now, when they only cost $20.

[Image credit: Amazon]