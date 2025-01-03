Hisense L9Q Projector Debuts at CES 2025 with Built-In 6.2.2 Sound

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At CES 2025, Hisense is unveiling the L9Q TriChroma Laser TV, the newest addition to its high-end laser projector lineup. The L9Q’s claim to fame is its built-in 6.2.2 surround sound system, which delivers an impressive 116 watts of power. That’s an industry first for projectors, and it’s a big deal for anyone who doesn’t want to pair their home theater setup with a separate soundbar or surround system. Hisense says it was inspired by Roman amphitheater acoustics, and with support for Dolby Atmos, this system could deliver the immersive sound that home theater fans crave.

First impressions: style and substance

Most projectors don’t exactly scream “stylish,” but the L9Q is different. The black walnut-look case is very attractive – it’s sleek, modern, and looks like it belongs in a high-end living room or media space. Paired with subtle Star Orbit Ambient Lighting, it’s clear Hisense put some serious thought into the aesthetics of this model.

Performance and features

Of course, design only gets you so far. The L9Q delivers on the performance side, too, thanks to its TriChroma triple-laser light engine. Hisense claims it covers 110% of the BT.2020 color space, which, in plain terms, means stunningly accurate and vibrant colors. With 4,000 lumens of brightness and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, the L9Q is ready for everything from sunny living rooms to darkened media rooms. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, adding more detail and depth to movies and shows.

The projector can handle screens up to 150 inches and is paired with an Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen to ensure visibility even in challenging lighting conditions. And for those intimidated by projector setups, Hisense makes it easy with features like auto screen alignment and keystone correction. Even in small spaces, the 0.18 throw ratio allows you to place the projector just inches from the wall for a huge image.

The inclusion of Google TV offers instant access to thousands of apps and streaming services, along with voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Future-proof features like WiFi 6E and support for NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) make it a practical choice for consumers looking to keep this projector for the long run.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but with so much competition in the projector space being announced at CES 2025, the L9Q’s success may hinge on how aggressively Hisense positions it in the market.

[Image credit: Hisense]