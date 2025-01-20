SECURAM’s DIY Home Security Protects Your Home Even When WiFi Is Down

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

SECURAM’s Complete Smart Home Security Solution, introduced at CES 2025, offers an all-in-one approach to home security, featuring a lineup that includes outdoor cameras, yard locks, interior smart locks, safes, and even motion-sensing dimmer switches. Each device connects through the SECURAM Guard app, giving you seamless control over your home’s security from anywhere.

Unlike many systems, SECURAM includes offline functionality to keep your home protected even when WiFi goes down. This is a feature I highly recommend when looking for a DIY system. If your internet is out, the last thing you want is for your security system to stop working. SECURAM’s Hub Siren connects with other SECURAM devices over WiFi and local RF to ensure you’re always covered and can sound its built-in siren if there are intruders.

After exploring the full range of products compatible with the SECURAM system at CES, two stood out for me. First, its motion-sensing light switches are a clever way to integrate security and convenience. You don’t need to find a separate spot for a motion sensor or pay for two devices. The system uses lasers to detect motion, which are aimed above the height of pets and small children. Combined with AI processing, this means you won’t have to deal with false alarms caused by pets, shadows, or minor movements. Plus, the energy-saving benefits of a motion-sensing switch are a nice bonus.

Second, the Smart Doorbell goes beyond basic video and motion alerts. It uses AI-powered voice-changing technology to make it seem like you are home, even when you're not – helping to deter intruders and package thieves.

The SECURAM Guard app serves as the central hub for managing your smart home security system. With the app, you can control and monitor devices like smart locks, motion-sensing switches, and safes, whether you’re at home or away. You can also arm and disarm your security system, lock and unlock doors remotely, and receive real-time notifications about activity, such as doors opening or motion detected. It also supports customized routines, including Home and Away modes, so your security settings match your household’s needs.

The SECURAM system works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so it will integrate seamlessly with your existing smart home ecosystem. Voice commands include the ability to lock and unlock SECURAM’s WiFi-enabled Smart Locks, operate the motion-sensing dimmer switches, and check on the status of your security system – all without lifting a finger.

SECURAM’s Complete Smart Home Security Solution is expected to launch in early 2025. Individual components, such as the Hub Siren, Smart Doorbell, and Wi-Fi Security Dimmer Switch, will be available starting at $99. Bundled options for the full ecosystem will also be offered, although pricing details for those packages have not yet been announced. For more information, visit SecuramSys.com.

[Image credit: SECURAM]