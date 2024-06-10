Trek Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT is a Comfortable City Bike for Leisure Riders

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Trek has introduced a new addition to its e-bike lineup: the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT. This lightweight electric city bike is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable riding experience for leisure riders and those looking for a more relaxed commute.

The Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT features Trek's lightweight Alpha Gold Aluminum frame with a lowstep geometry, making it easy for riders to get on and off the bike. It is equipped with a Hyena rear hub motor (250W, 40Nm) that provides pedal assistance up to 20mph, powered by a 250Wh integrated battery. The bike also includes an 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, wide 27.5 x 2" tires for stability and traction, and a MIK-compatible rear rack for carrying essentials.

One notable difference between the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT and Trek's Verve e-bike models is the use of the hub motor instead of a Bosch mid-drive motor. While the Bosch motor, found in models like the Verve+ 3, offers better weight distribution and smoother power delivery, the hub motor in the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT keeps the price more accessible.

Though many rear-hub e-bikes offer a throttle, such as those from Rad Power, the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT does not. The Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT relies solely on pedal-assist. I see this as a disadvantage for some riders who prefer the option of a throttle for quick bursts of speed or assistance when starting from a stop.

During a test ride in Central Park with Trek, I found the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT to be a comfortable and enjoyable ride. The upright seating position, made possible by the bike's geometry and adjustable stem, offers a more relaxed riding experience compared to the more aggressive posture on Trek's similarly priced FX e-bike line. The 250W motor offered enough power to flatten the park's steep Harlem Hill.

The controls are simple and intuitive, with three levels of power assist indicated by LED lights. The 250Wh battery should provide a range of around 20 miles, depending on the level of assist and riding conditions, making it best suited for leisure rides and short commutes.

While the Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT's hub motor helps keep the price lower than Bosch-equipped Trek models, it is still priced higher than some competitors. However, purchasing from a brand like Trek offers the advantage of access to a wide network of authorized dealers for service and support.

For leisure riders looking to jump into the e-bike world without spending a bundle, but still want the quality assurance and support network of a major brand, the $2,299.99 Trek Verve+ 1 Lowstep LT is a compelling option. Explore on Trek.com

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than a decade. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students. His writing has been featured in Today.com, NBC News and Time.