4 Cable TV Replacements Under $30

If you don't want to be tied down to an expensive cable TV package, you have plenty of choices. Netflix offers a huge catalog of movies, TV shows, and original programming, with Amazon and other tech companies rushing to catch up with original programming of their own. Services from Hulu and YouTube offer tons of live channels. Premium networks like HBO, Showtime, Disney, and Starz can all be bought as stand-alone packages. You can even get decent sports coverage with subscriptions directly from your favorite professional sports league.

But there's one big problem with this slew of streaming services: they can be pricey, too. Many stand-alone services run about $10-$15 per month, and cable replacement packages featuring a bundle of on-demand and live channels typically run $45 or more per month. If you subscribe to several services — which you might need to replace a traditional cable plan — you could be paying just as much as you were for cable. While streaming services can be convenient, with easy access to on-demand content and live programming from anywhere, today you'll get the same access with most cable packages.

Fortunately, there's another option for budget-minded shoppers: "skinny" streaming bundles that offer a limited number of channels for a budget-friendly price — even free. These bundles usually include plenty of the major cable networks you want to watch — but they often skimp on sports and local programming that make other services so expensive. Services can be a bit feature-light, too, only letting you stream to one device at a time and not offering DVR services for programming you can't watch on demand.

Still, these packages can be perfect for viewers who don't need every channel — and if sports or local programming are must-haves, there are workarounds. So is a skinny bundle the right streaming choice for you? Let's take a look at the best streaming services you can get for $0 - $30 per month.

Cable TV Replacements for $30 or Less

Pluto TV Philo Sling TV Orange Sling TV Blue Price per month $0 $20 $30 $30 Number of Channels 250+ 60 31 45 Sports Channels Fox Sports, CBS Sports HQ No ESPN Fox Sports, NBC Sports Network Local Channels None None None NBC and Fox for select markets DVR No Included 10 hours free, $5 per month for additional storage 10 hours free, $5 per month for additional storage Number of Device Streams 1 3 1 3 Platform Compatibility Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android, Fire Tablet, Web browsers, Smart TVs, Playstation Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Web browsers Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Tivo Stream, iOS, Android, Web browsers, Smart TVs, Xbox One, Portal (from Facebook) Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Tivo Stream, iOS, Android, Web browsers, Smart TVs, Xbox One, Portal (from Facebook)

Pluto TV

Price: Free

Number of channels: 250+

As an all-free offering, Pluto TV offers an impressive selection of more than 250 channels. Many of these channels are niche offerings, but there are some notable networks, like NBC, CBS, CNN, Fox Sports, Discovery Channel, TLC, and Food TV. There are also special Pluto TV versions of Nick, Nick Jr., MTV, and Comedy Central, among others. Most of the content is offered live, but there is a selection TV series and movies available on demand.

Also convenient is the fact that you can watch on most streaming devices, with support for iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and web-based streaming. It doesn't offer any kind of DVR, so if whatever you want to watch isn't available on-demand — and not everything is — you have to watch it live or not watch it at all. It can stream to one device at a time, however, you can create multiple free accounts for use across your devices.

Like other free movie and TV services, Pluto TV makes its money by inserting ads into TV series and movies, but it's not too intrusive and it has the best selection of the free services. It's lighter on premium content that other paid services, but there is a respectable selection to choose from and you can't beat free.

Philo

Price: $20/month

Number of channels: 60

For just $20, the Philo offers a high-quality selection of networks, including AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CNN, Food Network, Hallmark, HGTV, and TLC, as well as Comedy Central and kid-friendly Nicktoons and Nick Jr. However, it misses some popular channels like CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS and TCM. (See the full channel lineup for a complete list.) And, it's missing local programming and sports. You can stream to a variety of devices including iOS and Android devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and web-browsers on PCs and Macs.

However, Philo has some notable advantages. A cloud DVR will record as much as you'd like (though it will only store it for 30 days) and you can watch on up to three devices at once. Both features add a lot of convenience, which could make it the perfect choice.

Sling TV Orange and Blue

Price: $30/month Orange or Blue, $35/month for Orange + Blue

Number of channels: Sling Orange 31, Sling Blue 45

Though Sling TV's Orange plan offers the smallest selection of channels for the highest price, it may offer more of the channels you want. It's the only budget-friendly service that includes ESPN and the Disney Channel. On top of that, it has network staples like AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network and more. However, you can only stream to one device.

Sling Blue lets you stream to three devices and offers more channels — 45 instead of 31 — but it doesn't include Disney or ESPN. The channels Blue does include, which aren't included in Orange, include Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, NBS Sports, Fox, and Nick Jr. Fox, NBC, and NBC Sports are only available in select markets, so check to make sure they're available in your area.

You can boost the channel offerings of Orange or Blue for an additional cost. You can get both Orange and Blue for an additional $5. Add-on channel packages for $5 each can give you more kids, lifestyle, comedy, or news programming, and for $10, you can add 15 sports channels. So you can tailor the plan to your interests — but be careful, because this can make the cost balloon.

The service also offers more ways to watch than the competition, supporting iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, web-based streaming and a number of smart TVs.

DVR service, called Cloud DVR, is only available for an extra $5 (for 50 hours of storage) and follows the rules for the number of streams per device. So Sling Orange customers get one stream for Cloud DVR and Sling Blue customers get three streams for Cloud DVR. Still, the just-right channel lineup may be perfect for you — even if you have to add an extra $5 (or $10) to get all the channels you want.

Another way to get sports and local programming

Streaming services that offer local programming can be pretty pricey, but you can access local programming easily with an HD antenna. These affordable gadgets are simple to set up, and there are no big rabbit ears to fiddle with. In fact, most of these antennas are slim panels that mount on an indoor wall. The only hard part is finding the best place to install it — after that, all you have to do is plug them into your TV to enjoy all of your local channels.

Our favorites are the Mohu Leaf 30 ($39.99 on GoMohu.com, (check price on Amazon), which will pick up stations up to 30 miles away. The Mohu Leaf is paper thin and can be hung and painted to match your walls.

Bear in mind that if you're particularly far from town, you may need something stronger. The Mohu Arc ($39.99 on GoMohu.com, check price on Amazon) has a larger 40-mile range and can placed on a tabletop.

Check the FCC's reception map to see which channels you'll likely be able to pick up.

Updated on 7/28/2020

