How to Use WhatsApp in Your Web Browser

While WhatsApp is a messaging service designed primarily for smartphones, you can use WhatsApp in your browser on your Windows PC or Mac. Here’s how.

1. Make sure you have a WhatsApp account on your phone and you are logged in. If you don’t have a WhatsApp account, you can download WhatsApp for iOS or Android and create an account.

2. Open your web browser on your computer and go to web.whatsapp.com (all major browsers are supported, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, and Opera). You'll see a QR code that you will need in step 7 below.

3. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

4. In WhatsApp, go to Menu for Android phone (triple dots) or Settings for iPhones (cog icon).

5. Select WhatsApp Web for Android or WhatsApp Web/Desktop for iPhone.

6. Select Link a Device

7. Use your phone’s camera to view the QR code in the WhatsApp Web page from step 2 above. The QR code automatically links your phone’s WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web.

8. Now, you should see your WhatsApp conversations in your browser.

WhatsApp Web uses your phone to sync messages, so will only receive messages on your computer when your phone is on and logged into WhatsApp. Also, you can only be logged in to WhatsApp Web in one browser at a time.

