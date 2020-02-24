Tech Made Simple

3 Ways to Make Private Phone Calls

by on February 24, 2020
in Phones and Mobile, Mobile Apps, iPhone/iPad Apps, Tips & How-Tos, Privacy :: 38 comments

Whether you're getting quotes from car dealers, setting up an online dating account or returning a work call from your personal phone, there are times when keeping your phone number private makes sense. Fortunately there are options for short term anonymous "burner" numbers, virtual phone lines and caller ID blocking. Here's what I recommend.

1. Use a Temporary "Burner" Number

Burner app

For a temporary disposable number, I like Burner (available in your browser and as an app for iOS and Android). You get 20 minutes of talk time and 60 texts over a week for free and then you need to buy credits to extend service and buy new burner numbers. There's a Mini Burner ($1.99  or 3 credits) for 14 days or 20 minutes or 60 texts, whichever comes first, a Standard Burner ($3.98 or 5 credits) for 30 days or 150 texts or 50 minutes, whichever comes first, or you can pay $4.99 (8 credits) for 30 days of service with unlimited texts and calls (or $47.99 if you commit to a year of service). If you want to be able to send photos, there's a Picture Burner package (8 credits or $4.99) for 100 messages (with or without photos), 50 minutes or 30 days, whichever comes first. There's a text-only plan with 250 texts (no pictures) for $3.98 (5 credits). Credits can be bought in packs of 3 ($1.99), 8 ($4.99), 10 ($5.99), 15 ($7.99) and 25 ($11.99).

2. Use a Free Long-Term Private Number

For a more permanent calling solution, I recommend Google Voice. You get unlimited calling within the U.S. for free as well as voicemail, call screening and do not disturb, among other features. To receive a call or text, you'll need a smartphone or computer with Internet access and the Google Voice app (free for iOS and Android). Or, you can choose to forward all of your Google Voice calls and texts to an existing number. Outbound calls made with the Google Voice app will show your Google Voice number, instead of your real number.

3. Block Your Outbound Caller ID

If you don’t want to use your disposable phone number minutes, you can block your outbound Caller ID by turning it off in your phone’s call "settings" on your mobile phone, setting it up in your phone management software if you use a digital phone service or dial *67 before the number on a regular landline phone or cell phone (for both you'll need to use the country code, so it would look like *6712125551212). Your number will appear as unavailable. Here are steps to block your number permanently on Android, iPhones and landline phones. However, you may not want to permanently block your caller ID because some people choose to set up their phones to automatically block incoming private numbers or choose to not answer calls when the caller is listed as "Private." 

[Editor's Note: *67 will not work when calling toll-free numbers (800, 888, etc.) and emergency services, like 911.]

While I value openness — even when it comes to Caller ID, I can see real value in protecting my privacy in a situation where I would be dealing with strangers. It’s safer and smarter.

Updated information on 2/24/2020

[woman dialing smartphone via Shutterstock]



Discussion loading

gravatar

No "Burner" on iApp store

From Bcap on July 28, 2014 :: 10:58 am

Found other similar, but not “Burner” as described

Reply

avatar

Click link in story

From Josh Kirschner on July 28, 2014 :: 12:15 pm

The link in the story will take you to the app on iTunes or you can find it here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/Burner/id505800761?mt=8

Reply

gravatar

Do not know your number, you do not receive spam

From Rafel bbm on July 28, 2014 :: 9:40 pm

This reminds me of the problems I had with my mobile number to use WhatsApp. My number was disseminated and began to receive hundreds of messages from unknown numbers. Until I moved to BBM for Android. Now I have less friends but the spam to ceased to follow me.

Reply

gravatar

*67 does not always work

From Bob on July 29, 2014 :: 9:01 am

I have called various businesses using *67 and some could identify me.

Reply

gravatar

*67 does not work calling Ebay customer service

From MDK on November 11, 2014 :: 9:38 pm

EBay’s automated system can identify your phone number even if blocked by *67, so don’t use a phone line where you wish the number to remain private from business entities.

Reply

gravatar

Private number

From Mr,Demon on July 09, 2015 :: 9:04 am

call me private number.What is private number?

Reply

gravatar

Private number

From nagendra verma on January 30, 2017 :: 3:12 am

Private number

Reply

gravatar

hai

From Bjagyalakshmi on May 27, 2019 :: 12:34 pm

Hai sir how to change mobile number privet number plzzzzzz reply me

Reply

didnt work... it says long

From Yan Yan on July 27, 2015 :: 3:50 pm

didnt work… it says long distance

Reply

gravatar

*67 does NOT block

From Bob on July 28, 2015 :: 8:37 am

Why do you give bad information? *67 does NOT always block caller ID. eBay and Allstate Insurance are 2 companies that it doesn’t work with.

Reply

avatar

It won't work with 800 numbers

From Josh Kirschner on July 28, 2015 :: 10:50 am

Hi Bob,

Dialing *67 won’t block your caller ID when calling toll-free or emergency service numbers. We updated the story to make that clear.

Best,
Josh

Reply

gravatar

Not work in Bangladesh

From FaRabbi on September 26, 2015 :: 3:31 am

*67 code not work in Bangladesh. when i call with adding this number its say number is not correct…

Reply

avatar

*67 only works when dialing

From Suzanne Kantra on November 23, 2015 :: 11:55 am

*67 only works when dialing number within the United States.

Reply

What is private number

From Mamadi Jammeh on November 03, 2015 :: 4:46 am

What is private number

Reply

gravatar

Private numbers

From Traci on May 28, 2018 :: 3:02 pm

Examples of private numbers are people’s landlines and their mobile numbers (residences).  Not businesses.  I.E.  Your neighbor or Parents

Reply

gravatar

Babble.ly borked?

From Gen on November 04, 2015 :: 3:19 am

The link to Babble.ly goes nowhere. The service died?

Reply

avatar

Yes, just checked and the

From Suzanne Kantra on November 04, 2015 :: 8:42 am

Yes, just checked and the service is dead. If you have an iOS device, check out RingMeMaybe http://www.ringmemaybe.com/. You can create 2 free numbers. Each expires after 7 days.

Reply

gravatar

9678012646

From giash uddin ahmed on December 01, 2015 :: 6:25 am

giash uddin ahmed

Reply

gravatar

It's working in India or

From kumkum kadam on July 05, 2016 :: 7:26 am

It’s working in India or not?
When I dial *67(my friend no) then automatically call end.this idea is not working for me..
Please help me about private number.

Reply

avatar

Advice is US speciifc

From Josh Kirschner on July 05, 2016 :: 9:27 am

The advice for hiding your number from caller ID here is for the US. You should contact your phone carrier to get advice for your specific situation in India.

Reply

gravatar

I need my phone number

From Carolyn Jones on November 24, 2016 :: 6:30 pm

I need my phone number and email unknown

Reply

gravatar

Some countres #31# before number dialed works as unindentified.

From lukka on December 11, 2016 :: 8:18 am

please try that or search in your country list of shortcodes, what number will block identification. cheers.

Reply

gravatar

number to be private

From frank ntambo on December 29, 2016 :: 8:31 am

I what this number to be come private 0977 700138

Reply

gravatar

love

From Muhammad Iqbal on April 14, 2017 :: 5:29 am

Love this message

Reply

gravatar

India tips ...

From KG on June 20, 2017 :: 10:31 pm

I do following in India

Use my 3G data card number when registering at a website. It can only receive incoming texts so I can use that to authenticate (for OTP). Incoming calls are barred by plan. So people trying to call in would give up on first try.

Install truecaller and update your contact details. I have set my name as “private number”. Many people use truecaller now here and its really popular. Unless that person has my number saved, he/she sees it identified as “private number”.

Reply

gravatar

Not *67 work in bihar

From Vikash kumar on October 07, 2017 :: 5:58 am

Sir, i have to call in bihar then say this number not valid plz provide me resolution

Reply

gravatar

Nothing works

From CVan on October 24, 2017 :: 9:12 am

I want my phone to show “unknown” or “private” when I make calls, but the settings you specify that I need to change in CallerID do not exist on my LG Stylus phone.

*67 always results in “this is not a working number, please hang up and dial a working number”.

So….....how do I get this phone to show “unknown” or “private”??????

Reply

gravatar

Burner used to work

From Kim L. on November 15, 2017 :: 1:18 pm

I have had issues to. I also tried ghostcall, hush, and roboshout with some success. My favorite is ghostcall if I wanna use my voice. https://ghostcall.io
If I wanna use a robot voice then I use
https://www.roboshout.com

Reply

gravatar

Help

From Roland on November 15, 2017 :: 2:55 pm

How can i have identification restrictions on my phone.But the network I use is Vodafone.

Reply

gravatar

re: Roland

From Kim L on November 15, 2017 :: 10:31 pm

Ah have you tried switching ypur SIM card? Ok

Reply

gravatar

Not in Europe

From Shaz. M on May 09, 2018 :: 3:14 am

Sadly All you get is this is Not a valid number, Please redial correctly or contact the operator who will assist you

Reply

gravatar

Caller I'd block

From Soumya on June 17, 2018 :: 10:22 am

How to Make Private Phone Calls from my Panasonic p55 novo

Reply

gravatar

what a horrible thing to do

From conscience on August 16, 2018 :: 5:14 pm

misleading people for any reason is a horrible thing to do, especially if some innocent person’s phone number is being used. Violation of that person’s privacy. too bad these smart people can’t use their knowledge to actually benefit the human race rather than add to the already fucked up things that we can do to harm each other

Reply

gravatar

Hw to create a private

From Sadula Sandeep on November 13, 2018 :: 8:46 am

Hw to create a private number instead of showing the my number to any one in india

Reply

gravatar

Different toll free numbers coming to husband phone

From Renee j on November 15, 2018 :: 6:50 am

I have been monitoring our phone bill bc my husband had some reg. Numbers from a women.

After I brought it to his attention, funny names came up to old numbers I was tracking. I also notice 2 or 3 toll free numbers calling frequently. When I tried to verify the toll numbers I received 0 information on these numbers.
I was wondering can ppl buy the toll numbers to communicate without getting regular number tracked.

Yes hes cheating @

Reply

gravatar

Reversing the Trick

From Curious George on July 05, 2019 :: 12:33 pm

So I thought it would be funny to try this on my mom and sister and see them freak out as some random person keeps calling them (and believe me, it was hilarious), however now my number is stuck as an unknown number for them and I don’t know how to reverse it. Any ideas? Please I need to find a way to reverse it. Thanks!!

Reply

avatar

Did you didn't make your number private in your phone settings?

From Josh Kirschner on July 10, 2019 :: 10:06 am

There is a phone setting to make your number private. Are you sure you didn’t turn this on and forget to reverse it? You can learn more in our article on How to Block Your Phone Number.

Reply

gravatar

private number?

From masterredfox on February 24, 2020 :: 3:53 pm

With the spammer using Vox calling and public companies not identifying themselves, I want my carrier t to differentiate between real callers and fake callers. No one wants to identify themselves anymore, so my reaction to this article is this if you want me to answer or call you back identify yourself by name and use correct connections. If not, I will be blocking every single unknown number I receive, even if you leave me a voicemail to call another unknown number.

Reply

