Big Savings on Prime Day as Hisense & TCL Challenge Samsung The Frame

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Picture-frame TVs, which elegantly blend into your decor while delivering top-tier performance, are finally becoming more affordable. This category, previously dominated by Samsung’s The Frame, now has competition from newly launched models like the Hisense Canvas and TCL NXTFRAME. With these new entries driving prices down, Amazon Prime Day offers a rare opportunity to grab one of these stylish sets at a significant discount. Whether you’re an early adopter or have been waiting for the price drop, now is the time to snag a deal on these elegant models.

Samsung The Frame TV

55" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV with Teak Bezel (2022 model) – $997 (40%)

The Samsung Frame has earned its reputation as the go-to for TV-as-art. At just under $1,000, this rare discount makes it a compelling choice. Featuring a Teak bezel that mimics a traditional picture frame and a matte finish on the display, The Frame looks beautiful on your wall, whether displaying art or streaming 4K content. Thanks to Samsung’s One Connect Box, you’ll have minimal cable clutter—just power and an AV cable—making installation sleek and simple. If you’re looking for a premium TV that also doubles as decor, this is an excellent time to grab The Frame at a steep discount.

Get the deal on Amazon: $997 instead of $1,645 – lowest price

65" Hisense CanvasTV QLED 4K TV (2024 model) – $1,098 (16% off)

The Hisense CanvasTV offers a great mix of style and substance, now at its lowest price ever. Like Samsung’s Frame, the CanvasTV is designed to blend into your decor, but it sets itself apart with built-in 36W speakers for better sound quality, so you won’t need an external sound system. Plus, everything is built into the TV itself—no need to accommodate a separate box like you would with The Frame. It even includes a backlit remote for easy navigation in dimly lit rooms. For those looking for a simple, streamlined setup with good audio quality, this deal is hard to beat.

Get the deal on Amazon: $1,098 instead of $1,299 – lowest price

65” TCL Smart NXTFRAME QLED 4K TV (2024 model) – $999 (33% off)

Of the three deals, this TCL NXTFRAME TV offers the biggest savings and the most comprehensive audio support. At 33% off, it’s an excellent value for a QLED TV that supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+, DTS: X, and DTS Virtual X, ensuring you get theater-quality sound at home. It also has Google TV built-in, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps and smart home features in one interface. If you’re looking for the best deal on picture-frame TVs this Prime Day, the TCL NXTFRAME is a top pick for both quality and savings.

Get the deal on Amazon: $999 instead of $1,499 – best deal of the picture-frame TVs

Read more: Alternatives to Samsung’s The Frame TV Have Finally Arrived

[Image credit: Samsung]