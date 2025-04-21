Lepro TB1 Brings AI-Driven Lighting to Any Space – with Style

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Lepro’s new TB1 AI Table Lamp isn’t just another RGB desk light. At $75.99, it delivers an impressive mix of practical lighting, smart customization, and expressive design that sets it apart from standard lamps. Available now through Lepro.com and Amazon, the TB1 fits into the broader trend of lighting becoming both a tool and a canvas – particularly for younger users looking to personalize their spaces.

The lamp is powered by Lepro’s LightGPM – a proprietary large language model trained in color psychology, lighting theory, and scene-based design – and uses individually addressable RGB+IC LEDs to layer multiple colors across different zones. Through the Lepro app, users can simply issue voice or text commands like “make it cozy for reading” or “create a party mood,” and the lamp will intelligently generate lighting that fits the request – no scrolling through preset modes or manual color selection. That’s very cool. This hands-free customization feels more like interacting with an assistant than controlling a light. In addition to the app, the TB1 also supports Alexa and Google Home integration.

The TB1 also includes LightBeats, Lepro’s music-sync engine that analyzes rhythm and dynamics to create real-time light shows. The effect is ideal for gaming, entertaining, or just kicking back with your favorite playlist. I like that the TB1 blends functional white light with the option to turn up the fun when guests come over. My own kids – in their teens and twenties – already use RGB lighting to personalize their living spaces, and the TB1 would make a great gift for graduates or anyone looking to add personality to their environment.

Physically, the TB1 is as expressive as its lighting. It features independently adjustable light rings that rotate to create a variety of silhouettes, from minimal and modern to celestial and sculptural. Its orbit-inspired design adds visual interest whether it’s on or off. At 13 inches (33 cm) tall and just under 12 inches (30 cm) wide, the lamp is large enough to make a statement but compact and lightweight enough (1.83 lb. / 830 g) to easily move between rooms.

The TB1 is rated for a 15,000-hour LED lifespan and a two-year warranty, so it’s built to last. You can purchase the TB1 for $75.99 on Lepro and Amazon.

[Image credit: Techlicious]