Rokid’s Premium Max 2 AR Glasses Drop to All-Time Low of $399

The Rokid Max 2 AR glasses just dropped to $399 – $130 off their regular $529 MSRP and the lowest price to date. At that price, these premium augmented reality glasses are more than just a novelty for early adopters. They’re a serious contender for anyone who wants a private, portable entertainment setup – especially for travel.

I've tested plenty of AR glasses over the years, and what makes the Max 2 stand out is the built-in myopia adjustment. I usually need glasses for distance vision, but with the Rokid Max 2, I don’t have to bother. I simply dial in the adjustment using the small knobs on each lens, and I get a crisp image without fumbling for prescription lens inserts. Then I can hand them to my husband, who doesn’t wear glasses, and he’s able to tweak the settings in seconds. That kind of flexibility makes these glasses a shared device the whole family can use.

The Max 2 has a 215-inch HD virtual display, and having used the glasses, I’ve found the experience is genuinely immersive. The twin Sony Micro OLED panels deliver excellent contrast (100,000:1), vibrant color (106% sRGB), and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything from action scenes to casual gaming look smooth. Built-in directional speakers provide surprisingly good audio, and when you fly, you can wear earbuds so you’re not disturbing people nearby. At 75 grams, they’re light enough to wear for a movie-length session without fatigue.

You don’t need to worry about charging the Max 2. They run off your phone, laptop, or gaming device – anything that supports USB-C DisplayPort.

If you’ve been curious about AR glasses, the Rokid Max 2 provides an affordable entry point into a premium experience. They’re available now for $399 (normally $529) on Amazon.

[Image credit: Rokid]